Fulham to make late decision on Aleksandar Mitrovic for Bournemouth clash

Fulham will make a late call over the fitness of Aleksandar Mitrovic for the visit of Bournemouth on Saturday, with a further assessment on Friday evening.

Willian will be available to Fulham manager Marco Silva, but Kenny Tete and Layvin Kurzawa are out injured.

Manor Solomon is on the long-term injured list and is expected to be fit at the beginning of December.

Bournemouth’s options have been boosted by the return to fitness of Joe Rothwell and Ben Pearson.

Rothwell (quad) has yet to play for the Cherries since his summer switch from Blackburn, while Pearson (ankle) has not featured since the 9-0 defeat by Liverpool at the end of August.

Skipper Lloyd Kelly (ankle) and David Brooks (hamstring) remain out.

Fulham provisional squad: Leno, De Cordova-Reid, Tosin, Ream, Robinson, Reed, Palhinha, James, Pereira, Kebano, Vinicious, Rodak, Duffy, Wilson, Cairney, Onomah, Mbabu, Diop, Harris, Godo

Bournemouth provisional squad: Neto, Mepham, Smith, Fredericks, Senesi, Zemura, Cook, Lerma, Christie, Tavernier, Billing, Solanke, Travers, Stephens, Stacey, Marcondes, Dembele, Lowe, Moore, Anthony, Hill, Rothwell, Pearson, Stanislas.