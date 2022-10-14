Dejan Kulusevski still sidelined as Tottenham prepare to face Everton

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Dejan Kulusevski will not be available for selection when Tottenham host Everton.

The Swedish midfielder underwent another MRI on Friday and was ruled out of Saturday’s clash, and could be doubtful for Spurs’ trip to Old Trafford on Wednesday.

Antonio Conte will also be without the services of Emerson Royal, who is serving a three-match suspension following his red card in the north London derby earlier this month and Matt Doherty is among the options to take his place.

Everton forward Anthony Gordon serves a one-match suspension after accruing five bookings this season.

Midfielder Abdoulaye Doucoure returns after missing last weekend’s defeat to Manchester United for personal reasons.

Defender Mason Holgate has returned to full training after a knee injury but will not be in the squad, while fellow centre-back Yerry Mina – who has not played since the opening day – faces a longer spell on the sidelines after a calf injury.

Spurs provisional squad: Lloris, Romero, Dier, Lenglet, Doherty, Betancur Hojbjerg, Sessegnon, Son, Kane, Richarlison, Skipp, Sanchez, Gil, Perisic, Forster, Spence, Moura, Sarr, Davies, Bissouma, White

Everton provisional squad: Pickford, Coleman, Tarkowski, Coady, Mykolenko, Onana, Gueye, Iwobi, McNeil, Maupay, Gray, Begovic, Keane, Vinagre, John, Doucoure, Davies, Garner, Calvert-Lewin, Rondon.