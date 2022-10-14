Verbal blows traded as Savannah Marshall prepares for Claressa Shields showdown

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Verbal blows traded as Savannah Marshall prepares for Claressa Shields showdown

By Press Association
October 14 2022, 4.00pm
Claressa Shields, left, and Savannah Marshall, right, during the weigh-in on Friday (John Walton/PA)
Claressa Shields vowed to knock down and hurt Savannah Marshall during their unifying middleweight world title fight on Saturday.

American Shields holds three belts and Hartlepool’s Marshall one going into the contest at The O2 in London. Both boast 12-0 professional records.

The pair have traded verbal blows ahead of the fight, with Shields as combative out of the ring as she is in it.

Claressa Shields taunts Savannah Marshall's supporters
The 27-year-old from Michigan told Sky Sports: “This is my third undisputed match. I’ve actually been here before. I’m super excited for tomorrow. I’m going to get the job done.

“Talking don’t win fights, boxing does. That’s why I’ve got 12 world titles and she’s got one.

“I’m a winner at all costs but I am going to drop Savannah Marshall tomorrow, I’m going to hurt her tomorrow and everybody who talks about all this punching power, it’s not going to mean nothing tomorrow.

“She’s got her little cheerleaders here. You’re going to be crying tomorrow.”

Marshall laughed off Shields’ comments and spoke confidently of her own chances having handed the American the only defeat of her career as an amateur 10 years ago.

Savannah Marshall with her world title belt
“Everything’s been said now. It’s all about tomorrow night and I cannot wait,” said Marshall. “I made the weight easy, I always do. I’m feeling good. Five weeks has done me nothing but good. Let’s get it on.”

The fight was supposed to take place five weeks ago but was postponed following the death of the Queen.

There will be a historic all-female card featuring 22 women, with Shields and Marshall headlining and ticket sales booming.

“It’s absolutely amazing,” said Marshall. “The support has been unreal. I’d like to thank everyone who’s bought a ticket. It means the world.”

