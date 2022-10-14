Stephen Robinson has Jonah Ayunga back for St Mirren’s game with Kilmarnock

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Stephen Robinson has Jonah Ayunga back for St Mirren’s game with Kilmarnock

By Press Association
October 14 2022, 4.00pm
Stephen Robinson has Jonah Ayunga back for the game against Kilmarnock (Steve Welsh/PA)
Stephen Robinson has Jonah Ayunga back for the game against Kilmarnock (Steve Welsh/PA)

Jonah Ayunga returns to Stephen Robinson’s St Mirren squad for the home cinch Premiership game against Kilmarnock on Saturday.

The striker was suspended for the trip to Ibrox last week after being sent off for handball in the 2-1 win over Livingston.

Ryan Strain and Eamonn Brophy are fit again but attacker Toyosi Olusanya remains out with a broken toe.

Kilmarnock duo Liam Donnelly and Fraser Murray have moved closer to a return albeit they miss the trip to Paisley.

Boss Derek McInnes is hoping for both players to be back for the Premier Sports Cup quarter-final against Dundee United at Rugby Park on Tuesday night.

However, Scott Robinson is still a few weeks away from fitness following a lengthy spell out with a foot injury.

