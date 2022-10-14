Jason Robinson hopes ‘inspirational’ World Cup can spark rugby league revolution

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport

Jason Robinson hopes ‘inspirational’ World Cup can spark rugby league revolution

By Press Association
October 14 2022, 4.42pm
Jason Robinson believes this year’s Rugby League World Cup could give the sport a boost in England (Neil Munns/PA)
Jason Robinson believes this year’s Rugby League World Cup could give the sport a boost in England (Neil Munns/PA)

Former England full-back Jason Robinson believes this year’s Rugby League World Cup can inspire a new generation of players.

The 2021 edition of the World Cup kicks off in Newcastle on Saturday, having been delayed by a year due to the Covid-19 pandemic and England’s men will open the competition against Samoa at St James’ Park.

Running alongside the men’s tournament will be the women’s and wheelchair competitions, the first time all formats will play side by side.

The men’s and women’s tournaments will culminate in a double-header of finals at Old Trafford and Robinson believes the competition could give the sport a boost in England.

He told the PA news agency: “We all get inspired by different things, sometimes it’s by seeing other people going forward and doing it, that inspires us to pick up a rugby ball and think, ‘maybe it’s something I can try’.

“It’s going to be very inspirational, the boost that the game needs.

“We talk about expanding the game and the growth of the game, for me international rugby is certainly one of those tournaments that can do that, because of the visibility, because of the standard.

“When you look at World Cups it tends to be either a men’s tournament, or a women’s tournament, but this is a tournament that everybody can follow.”

Australia are the reigning men’s champions, having beaten England on home soil in 2017, and the hosts face a tricky start to the tournament against a strong Samoan side.

Rugby League Legends Ellery Hanley, Jamie Peacock, Jason Robinson and Rebecca Stevens,
Rugby League ‘Legends’ Ellery Hanley, Jamie Peacock, Jason Robinson and Rebecca Stevens join young and wheelchair players ahead of the start of the Rugby League World Cup on behalf of the National Lottery, and last year more than £1million of National Lottery funding was used to support Rugby Football League in England (Lewis Storey/Getty Images for The National Lottery)

Ellery Hanley reached the 1992 World Cup final with Great Britain, who lost to the Kangaroos at Wembley, and he expects England to reach the showpiece match again this year.

“I expect England to be in the final and I expect the final to be tough,” he told PA.

“I know Shaun Wane well enough to recognise he’ll only be thinking one game at a time, I’m the same as well.

“The truth of the matter is, everybody knows and expects England to be in the final, there’s no question about it, that’s the least we expect of them.

“Winning it might be a different thing, but they have an equal chance as far as I’m concerned, they have enough talent and depth as well.”

Robinson is also well aware of the expectations around the team, having competed for England in two World Cup finals before switching codes to win the 2003 World Cup with England in rugby union, and he insists now is the time for England to deliver.

Rugby World Cup Final
Jason Robinson switched codes and won the World Cup with England’s rugby union side in 2003 (David Davies/PA)

“There’s going to be nerves, there’s going to be a lot of excitement, friends, family in the crowd,” Robinson added.

“(It) brings back memories of standing there, with your England kit on, singing the national anthem with a massive crowd just playing against a top team, knowing that you’ve been chosen above everyone else in this country to represent and it’s exciting, that’s what you play the game for.

“When I was a child growing up, playing amateur rugby, my dream was to play at the highest level, so for these players this is their time to deliver, and it’s up to them to see how far they go.

“There’s a lot of excitement, they’ll just want to get out there, get into the games and hopefully go all the way.”

:: National Lottery players are providing over £9.3m of vital support to Rugby League between 2022-2027 to aid the development of Rugby League across the country. This includes £750,000 to support communities across England through the RLWC21 CreatedBy Grants Programme as well as providing vital funding for the Women’s & Girls’ game during the pandemic.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from Sport

Andy Robinson was named England coach on this day in 2004 (Ben Birchall/PA)
On this day in 2004: Andy Robinson appointed England head coach
Australia mount second half come back to defeat Scotland at Rugby World Cup (Brett Phibbs/PA)
Australia mount second-half comeback to defeat Scotland at Rugby World Cup
Ivan Toney scored both Brentford goals (John Walton/PA)
Ivan Toney ‘ready to go’ as Brentford double boosts World Cup selection hopes
Micky Mellon is staying grounded despite watching Tranmere reach sixth place (Simon Marper/PA)
Micky Mellon keeping feet on the ground after Tranmere beat Crewe to go sixth
Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp admits they can never hope to compete with Manchester City’s spending power (Martin Rickett/PA)
Jurgen Klopp: Liverpool have to find other ways to compete with Manchester City
Wolves goalkeeper Jose Sa has been playing with a broken wrist (David Davies/PA)
Wolves goalkeeper Jose Sa has been playing with a broken wrist for two months
Graham Potter’s wardrobe and haircut have been an unexpected area of attention since to took over at Chelsea (Fabrizio Carabelli/PA)
Milk Tray Man comparisons and jumper focus catch Graham Potter off-guard
Brendan Rodgers knows he faces a huge challenge at Leicester this season (Adam Davy/PA)
Brendan Rodgers excited by biggest challenge of his career at Leicester
Morgan Gibbs-White is beginning to find his feet at Forest (Scott Wilson/PA)
Steve Cooper: There is so much more to come from Morgan Gibbs-White
Jason Robinson hopes ‘inspirational’ World Cup can spark rugby league revolution
Sale too strong for London Irish as they coast to victory

Most Read

1
The M&S Foodhall at Gallagher Retail Park in Dundee
Dundee Marks and Spencer attempted murder accused in court
2
Dundee new activity centre
Bowling alley in former Toys R Us at Dundee Kingsway gets green light
3
McGinn, left, and Sneijder. Image: SNS/DCT
John McGinn wanted to join Dundee United but Tangerines signed Rodney Sneijder instead
4
Damage done to the Caird Park course in Dundee.
Dundee golf course ‘decimated’ in worst theft and vandalism seen in decades
2
5
Jeremy Hunt: New Tory chancellor who had ‘two very happy years’ in Fife
6
Alistair McCready was sentenced to a year in jail.
Jail for Dundee events firm boss who molested girl, 12, at Perthshire caravan park
7
Kieran Hughes.
Dundee man locked up after devastating £10,000 raid on Broughty Ferry barber
8
The Invergowrie footbridge, built in 1847, will be demolished and rebuilt under east coast electrification plans
7 years of disruption ahead as Network Rail electrifies line through Perth, Dundee and…
9
Three views of the train passing through Arbroath
Why a ‘Flying Banana’ train was shooting blue laser beams in Arbroath
10
Police carried out a missing person search.
Missing Glenrothes pensioner traced safe and well

More from The Courier

Giffen Park has amazing views. Image: Susan Morton.
Amazing waterfront house has Dysart's best views and stunning extension
Liam Gordon.
Liam Gordon says trademark St Johnstone spirit is BACK - thanks to inspired veteran…
Joe Grayson
Dundee midfielder Joe Grayson: I've been disappointed in myself
All smiles: Carljohan Eriksson has stepped up in recent weeks for Dundee United
Dundee United boss hails Carljohan Eriksson's 'mental toughness' after form upturn
Bad weather on a smack. Image: Birlinn
The Salt Roads: How did salt fish from Shetland become one of the staple…
Nature Watch: Reflections on the beauty of nature at Loch of Kinnordy
Jason Robinson believes this year’s Rugby League World Cup could give the sport a boost in England (Neil Munns/PA)
No one ever said 'A video of an angry-looking cat is mightier than the…
The pan seared seabass from The Shackleton Restaurant at 172 the Caird in Dundee.
Restaurant review: Sail back in time with Sir Ernest Shackleton's crew at The Caird…
christmas dinner
7 Dundee restaurants serving up a festive lunch or dinner this Christmas Day
NHS Tayside want to clear the Brechin Infirmary site for housing. Image: Paul Reid
Brechin Infirmary radiation risk dismissed as health chiefs await demolition decision

Editor's Picks

Most Commented