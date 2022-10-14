St Johnstone game ‘massive’ for Livingston’s Shamal George with Rangers up next

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
St Johnstone game ‘massive’ for Livingston’s Shamal George with Rangers up next

By Press Association
October 14 2022, 4.44pm Updated: October 14 2022, 4.46pm
Livingston goalkeeper Shamal George enjoying Scottish football (Andrew Milligan/PA)
Livingston goalkeeper Shamal George enjoying Scottish football (Andrew Milligan/PA)

Livingston goalkeeper Shamal George has been impressed by the standard of Scottish football since signing from Colchester United this summer but this week witnessed first-hand its place in the pecking order.

The 24-year-old goalkeeper from Birkenhead started his senior career at Liverpool without making the breakthrough and he was at Ibrox on Wednesday night to see the Reds thrash Rangers 7-1 in their Champions League encounter.

Ahead of Livi’s cinch Premiership game against St Johnstone at the Tony Macaroni Arena on Saturday, before he faces Rangers and then Celtic in successive matches, George said: “You realise how good Rangers and Celtic are and then you realise how good the next level is, Liverpool and the Premier League teams.

“The difference in levels is quite scary but not taking anything away from Rangers, a great club and great team so, looking forward to Ibrox.

“It (Saturday) is massive. It is like a cup final.

“Going to Rangers and Celtic, we need to go there positive, if we get a result on Saturday our confidence will be high.”

After wins over Hearts and Kilmarnock, the West Lothian club have lost their last two games against Ross County and St Mirren, but George believes the difference has been down to his side not being as clinical as their opponents.

He said: “St Mirren, no disrespect, I thought we were 10 times the team they are but they were a lot more clinical.

“They went down to 10 men but we conceded a sloppy goal. We don’t seem to be getting that luck at the moment where it just bounces to someone’s feet. But you make your own luck.

“And Ross County, again, not clinical in front of goal and we give them a little chance and they score.

“When we are winning it is 1-0, not 2-0, 3-0 – we don’t seem to be killing teams off. That is what we need to do, be more clinical.

“We are not far off, we have a good group here and we just need to get our heads down and get working.”

