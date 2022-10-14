Phil Foden celebrates new Manchester City contract – Friday’s sporting social By Press Association October 14 2022, 6.33pm Phil Foden’s new deal was announced on Friday (Martin Rickett/PA) [[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up Sports stars and clubs across the world continue to provide an insight into their lives on social media. Here, the PA news agency looks at some of the best examples from October 14. Football Phil Foden celebrated his new Manchester City contract. So happy to have extended my contract at City ✍️😁 It was my dream to play for this club when I was a kid and I’m so grateful that my dream has come true! Looking forward to many more years here 🙌🏻Thank you to the fans for all your support 💙 pic.twitter.com/0rs7G0RZ2A— Phil Foden (@PhilFoden) October 14, 2022 And City wound back the clock to mark the occasion. One of our own 💙@PhilFoden has signed a new three-year extension to his contract, keeping him at City until the summer of 2027! 👊— Manchester City (@ManCity) October 14, 2022 Gary Neville threatened to sack Jamie Carragher. Sat in the front on my way to Friday Night Football. May sack my Kwasi Kwarteng on air tonight if he performs badly again ! Join us 🙌❤️ pic.twitter.com/kVqHAgVOSa— Gary Neville (@GNev2) October 14, 2022 Barcelona will wear the logo of rapper Drake on their shirts for Sunday’s Clasico clash with Real Madrid after he surpassed 50 billion Spotify streams. Barça, I like your style 💙🦉❤️@Spotify pic.twitter.com/SqySF5TS5q— FC Barcelona (@FCBarcelona) October 14, 2022 Jill Scott was on the lookout for extra work in retirement. Any “extras” jobs going @itvcorrie 😜 https://t.co/jFFNYi8kBS— Jill Scott MBE (@JillScottJS8) October 14, 2022 Borussia Dortmund celebrated Jude Bellingham’s Champions League scoring form. Four in four. ⚽️⭐️ @BellinghamJude pic.twitter.com/mAc5LeyRlr— Borussia Dortmund (@BVB) October 14, 2022 Seb Larsson announced his retirement. Happy retirement, Seb! 👊 pic.twitter.com/72uTdSAiBa— Birmingham City FC (@BCFC) October 14, 2022 Crawley received a left-field job application. People have been asking me how the @crawleytown manager search is going (I’d read until the end) pic.twitter.com/9vQJqxrWPn— Preston Johnson (@SportsCheetah) October 14, 2022 Skills! You'll believe it when you see it!Jukeyyyyyy! 😮💨 https://t.co/tUZHjJDgXd pic.twitter.com/GqY4iRYhng— Birmingham City FC (@BCFC) October 14, 2022 Newcastle launched a special anniversary kit. Celebrating 130 years of Newcastle United. ⚫️Introducing Castore’s limited edition anniversary shirt – available now.#BetterNeverStops— Newcastle United FC (@NUFC) October 14, 2022 Rugby League The Rugby League World Cup was ready for lift-off. ⏳ Time to make history.61 matches in 3 tournaments across England for the first time, starting at St James' Park and ending at Old Trafford.Rugby League World Cup 2021 is here.🎟 https://t.co/dT021V8DmG#RLWC2021 pic.twitter.com/53ZECh9DPX— Rugby League World Cup 2021 (@RLWC2021) October 14, 2022 England face Samoa in Saturday’s opener. 🗣️ "I reckon it will be booming tomorrow!"🏴 #EnglandRL take a look around the impressive St James' Park ahead of the @RLWC2021 opener…— England Rugby League (@England_RL) October 14, 2022 Formula One Alfa Romeo welcomed a young fan to the team. Welcome to the family, Goto. ❤️ pic.twitter.com/EvPoizhomu— Alfa Romeo F1 Team ORLEN (@alfaromeoorlen) October 14, 2022 Snooker Shaun Murphy and Judd Trump sparked a debate over snooker’s dress code. When thinking about Professional Sport, does it matter what the Sportsperson wears to train / practice in? And by extension, is it strange that most Snooker Professionals do not wear Snooker clothing to practice in?— Shaun Murphy (@Magician147) October 14, 2022 Personally the Dress code should of been changed a long time ago to something that enhances performance and not the opposite. The only sport/game wear the clothing actually gets in the way.— Judd Trump (@juddtrump) October 14, 2022 Already a subscriber? Sign in [[title]] [[text]] Close More from Sport On this day in 2004: Andy Robinson appointed England head coach Australia mount second-half comeback to defeat Scotland at Rugby World Cup Ivan Toney ‘ready to go’ as Brentford double boosts World Cup selection hopes Micky Mellon keeping feet on the ground after Tranmere beat Crewe to go sixth Jurgen Klopp: Liverpool have to find other ways to compete with Manchester City Wolves goalkeeper Jose Sa has been playing with a broken wrist for two months Milk Tray Man comparisons and jumper focus catch Graham Potter off-guard Brendan Rodgers excited by biggest challenge of his career at Leicester Steve Cooper: There is so much more to come from Morgan Gibbs-White Sale too strong for London Irish as they coast to victory Most Read 1 Dundee Marks and Spencer attempted murder accused in court 2 Bowling alley in former Toys R Us at Dundee Kingsway gets green light 3 John McGinn wanted to join Dundee United but Tangerines signed Rodney Sneijder instead 4 Dundee golf course ‘decimated’ in worst theft and vandalism seen in decades 2 5 Jeremy Hunt: New Tory chancellor who had ‘two very happy years’ in Fife 6 Jail for Dundee events firm boss who molested girl, 12, at Perthshire caravan park 7 Dundee man locked up after devastating £10,000 raid on Broughty Ferry barber 8 7 years of disruption ahead as Network Rail electrifies line through Perth, Dundee and… 9 Why a ‘Flying Banana’ train was shooting blue laser beams in Arbroath 10 Missing Glenrothes pensioner traced safe and well More from The Courier Amazing waterfront house has Dysart's best views and stunning extension Liam Gordon says trademark St Johnstone spirit is BACK - thanks to inspired veteran… Dundee midfielder Joe Grayson: I've been disappointed in myself Dundee United boss hails Carljohan Eriksson's 'mental toughness' after form upturn The Salt Roads: How did salt fish from Shetland become one of the staple… Nature Watch: Reflections on the beauty of nature at Loch of Kinnordy No one ever said 'A video of an angry-looking cat is mightier than the… Restaurant review: Sail back in time with Sir Ernest Shackleton's crew at The Caird… 7 Dundee restaurants serving up a festive lunch or dinner this Christmas Day Brechin Infirmary radiation risk dismissed as health chiefs await demolition decision Editor's Picks Dundee Marks and Spencer attempted murder accused in court Arbroath fan Lois on the Fray Bentos Bobby Linn picture that went viral Dundee street finally reopens nine days after burst water main ripped it apart Man killed in A9 crash involving two cars and van towing trailer named Cowdenbeath High Street: Cannabis farm discovered after fire worth £1m Temporary 30mph speed limit on A90 north of Dundee extended for third time Banner to be raised on Dundee’s Discovery in fight against gender-based violence JIM SPENCE: VAR is speeding towards Scottish football – and fans better buckle up for car crash decisions Dramatic footage shows Arbroath man Lee Mitchell’s 55mph Knockhill crash Jeremy Hunt: New Tory chancellor who had ‘two very happy years’ in Fife Most Commented 1 Why road charges are being considered in Tayside 2 Council told to 'come clean' as £6m Olympia repair costs fall to Dundee taxpayers 3 Dundonians could face council tax hike of at least 3% amid £45m budget black hole 4 Number of potholes in Dundee expected to rise as roads funding cuts loom 5 Dundee United respond to alleged racist slur against Hibs star Jair Tavares 6 COURIER OPINION: Dundee leaders must make every council tax penny count 7 Man hospitalised after serious assault and break-in at Dundee M&S Foodhall 8 Outrage as ex-Labour leader Wendy Alexander's Dundee University salary rises to £170k 9 STEVE FINAN: Dundee accent snobs underestimate the power of Mark Fotheringham's speech 10 NHS Tayside treat most attack victims in Scotland as MSP brands region 'the assault capital'