Callum Roberts only absentee as Aberdeen host Hearts in Premiership

Aberdeen have close to a full squad for the cinch Premiership visit of Hearts.

Midfielder Callum Roberts (hamstring) is the Dons’ only absentee.

Cammy Devlin is suspended for a Hearts team whose injury problems escalated during their 5-1 defeat by Fiorentina on Thursday.

Australia full-back Nathaniel Atkinson is a major doubt after aggravating a foot injury.

Josh Ginnelly, Michael Smith and Gary Mackay-Steven did not travel to Italy because of injury while Craig Halkett (hamstring), Kye Rowles (foot), Liam Boyce (knee) and Beni Baningime (knee) all remain sidelined.

Robert Snodgrass is available again after being ineligible for the Europa Conference League game.