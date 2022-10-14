Kyle Walker upbeat over World Cup chances following groin surgery

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Kyle Walker upbeat over World Cup chances following groin surgery

By Press Association
October 14 2022, 8.33pm
Kyle Walker underwent a groin operation last week (Simon Marper/PA).
Kyle Walker is “confident” of winning his race to be fit for the World Cup after having surgery.

The Manchester City right-back underwent a groin operation last week after coming off in the first half of the 6-3 derby win over Manchester United on October 2.

The World Cup in Qatar gets under way on November 20 and, asked if he was feeling confident or hopeful, the England international told BBC Radio 5 Live: “I’m confident. I feel confident.

“I’ve been through enough in my career now to know my body and know how I feel and I just feel that I can do this. But it’s the human body and I’ve had it cut open, so I’m just going to have to be patient as well with it.

“There’s going to be some bumps in the road. But hopefully, come the selection, I’m included in that.”

The 32-year-old said he was “feeling better than expected and coming along nicely”, and added: “It’s frustrating – I think anyone who’s kicked a ball and played the game will say being injured is the worst.

“But it’s given me a little bit of a challenge, and it’s a challenge I’m relishing, and I’m well above what they thought I would be able to do now, 10 days into it.

“So I’m just ready to get going in the gym and get it strong and get on the pitch running.”

Walker, who had a phone call from England boss Gareth Southgate the day after the operation, said he had pushed for the surgery to be carried out as quickly as possible.

He said: “It was a little bit manic where we went down on the Monday, and I’ve kind of said to the surgeon, ‘Please mate, you’re going to have to do it, because obviously I have a World Cup to do’. He wanted to do it on the Thursday.

“He literally picked up his bag and said, ‘I’ll meet you there in an hour’, and he went and jumped on the tube, I got in the car, and that was it – I was under the knife having surgery. But it was needed.”

Walker’s fellow England right-backs Reece James and Trent Alexander-Arnold are also currently nursing injuries.

Reece James in action for England (Nick Potts/PA).
Chelsea boss Graham Potter said on Friday that James, who has a knee problem, will see a specialist over the weekend to gauge the severity of the injury.

Walker said of the 22-year-old: “He’s unbelievable – just his personality and how he conducts himself around the place as well.

“Me and him have got probably a special connection. He was one of the few players who texted me from the England squad asking how it went, am I OK, and little things like that mean a lot.

“For me, the sky’s the limit for him. I think we’ve seen that with what he’s achieved so far in his career and he’s only young.

“I hope it’s not too serious, I hope we’re not talking about surgery and stuff like that. But he has the mentality to get back if he can, or if he needs to do the rehab and just make it stronger, who knows, I’m not a physio.”

