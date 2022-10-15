Chelsea boss Graham Potter commends Edouard Mendy’s attitude

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Chelsea head coach Graham Potter has praised Edouard Mendy’s response to being dropped.

Mendy had established himself as first-choice under Thomas Tuchel but was injured when Potter arrived at Stamford Bridge.

That meant Spain international Kepa Arrizabalaga, who remains the most expensive goalkeeper in history, was restored to the starting XI.

He has kept his place since Mendy returned to fitness with Potter pleased with the reaction of the Senegal stopper.

“He’s been great, attitude fantastic, and supporting the team,” said Potter.

“He was obviously injured when I arrived and Kepa has played, done well and contributed to positive results.

“We’re in the situation now where we have two really good goalkeepers in the competition and that is what we need to push each other along.”

Potter has guided Chelsea to a draw and four wins since he replaced Tuchel and the former Brighton boss was bullish when asked how he was dealing with big-name players and their egos.

“I’ve found it really good. As I’ve said many times, the players are open, honest and responsible,” he added.

“They are ambitious and determined and want to do well. So far so good from my perspective.

“As far as I’m aware, they are still human beings. There is a media perception when they get to a certain level that they grow a second head or something and they become not like the rest of us.

“That is easy to put out there but the reality is not the case. At Brighton, there weren’t ‘big’ players but Adam Lallana won the Champions League and played for Liverpool for seven years.

“Danny Welbeck has had a good career and I spoke to those guys and did alright with them despite their second head.”