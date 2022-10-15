England captain Jos Buttler says Australia are favourites for T20 World Cup

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
England captain Jos Buttler says Australia are favourites for T20 World Cup

By Press Association
October 15 2022, 9.23am
Jos Buttler feels Australia are favourites at the T20 World Cup (Kieran Cleeves/PA)
Jos Buttler feels Australia are favourites at the T20 World Cup (Kieran Cleeves/PA)

England captain Jos Buttler feels hosts and defending champions Australia are the team to beat at the T20 World Cup.

It was seemingly only persistent showers at Canberra’s Manuka Oval on Friday night which prevented England from clean-sweeping Australia in their three-match T20 series.

A morale-boosting 2-0 win means England go into the World Cup, which gets under way on Sunday with a preliminary first round stage, with confidence but Buttler still sees Australia as frontrunners.

“History tells you that generally the host nations are slight favourites in big tournaments,” said Buttler at a press conference in Melbourne where the captains of all 16 nations competing were present.

“Lots of people have played in Australia, but of course no one is going to know the conditions or be as accustomed to them as the Australian team (who are) the reigning champions as well.

“You’d have to pick them out probably as the favourites for the tournament.”

Buttler marked his return from a calf injury with 150 runs in England’s three matches against Australia, with a formidable average and strike-rate of 75 and 174.41 respectively.

While Buttler thinks Australia should be heavily fancied to retain their title, he recognises the capricious nature of the format, with England’s hopes last year ended in the semi-final by New Zealand.

Jos Buttler has been in scintillating form on his return from injury (Nick Potts/PA)
Jos Buttler has been in scintillating form on his return from injury (Nick Potts/PA)

“It’s fierce competition,” added Buttler, whose side begin their Super 12s campaign against Afghanistan in Perth next Saturday.

“There’s some great players here, especially in T20 cricket, one person can take the game away from you.

“T20 can be unpredictable. There’s lots of very, very good teams here, very good players who will all have a say throughout this World Cup.

“We look forward to this tournament and don’t try and read too much into past tournaments or things. We try and learn and get better and improve every day, and look forward to starting this competition.”

