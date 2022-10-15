West Ham’s Jarrod Bowen focusing on ‘scoring for fun’ with World Cup coming up

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport

West Ham’s Jarrod Bowen focusing on ‘scoring for fun’ with World Cup coming up

By Press Association
October 15 2022, 1.03pm
Jarrod Bowen is focusing on scoring more West Ham goals with the World Cup coming up next month (Ben Whitley/PA)
Jarrod Bowen is focusing on scoring more West Ham goals with the World Cup coming up next month (Ben Whitley/PA)

West Ham’s Jarrod Bowen has his focus on “scoring for fun” with the World Cup on the horizon.

Bowen had a slow start to the season after last term’s 18-goal campaign catapulted him into the England reckoning and saw him make his debut against Hungary in June.

The 25-year-old was part of the Three Lions squad for last month’s Nations League games against Italy and Germany, but he had to wait until the start of October for his first Premier League goal.

Bowen, though, has now scored three goals in four games – and five for the season – to help the Hammers climb the Premier League table and boost his own hopes of making the World Cup in Qatar next month.

“It’s a bit different this year,” Bowen told the club website. “I’ve scored more, but my performances have not been what they need to be.

“Sometimes as players, you go through a little rough patch in the first few games of a season.

“But the manager (David Moyes) has been behind me, and I know my own ability and I’ll never come off that page.

“Sometimes it just doesn’t happen for you.

“But as long as you keep on that same page of doing the basics well for yourself and the team, everything else will drop and fall into place and you’ll start scoring for fun.”

West Ham, seventh last season, were in the bottom three of the Premier League after losing at Everton on September 18.

But successive victories over Wolves and Fulham, along with back-to-back Europa Conference League wins over Anderlecht, have led to a fresh wave of optimism around the London Stadium.

“If you look at the quality that we’ve got, especially now that we’re all kind of clicking on the same wavelength,” Bowen said of the Hammers’ four-game winning streak ahead of Sunday’s trip to Southampton.

“It’s about knowing the quality that we have got. It’s about believing in the squad.

“And with the quality we have, I had no doubts that our form would turn, for sure.

“The games are coming thick and fast, and it is all about momentum, confidence and winning football games. That’s what we’re hoping for (on Sunday).”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from Sport

Lee Gregory struck both goals for Sheffield Wednesday (Isaac Parkin/PA)
Lee Gregory fires Sheffield Wednesday to victory at Cambridge
Jack Stretton scored twice for Carlisle (Barrington Coombs/PA).
Jack Stretton at the double as Carlisle brush aside Doncaster
Gavan Holohan scored as Grimsby beat Stockport (Tim Goode/PA)
Grimsby maintain fine away form with win over 10-man Stockport
Ryan Delaney earned Morecambe a point (Leila Coker/PA)
Morecambe come from behind to draw with fellow strugglers Burton
Alex Neil claimed victory over his former side (Barrington Coombs/PA)
Stoke continue revival under Alex Neil with win over his former club Preston
Morgan Whittaker (left) put Plymouth in front in their away win over MK Dons (Barrington Coombs/PA)
Morgan Whittaker sets Plymouth on their way to convincing win at MK Dons
Aaron Collins was on the scoresheet again for Bristol Rovers (Nick Potts/PA)
Aaron Collins double helps Bristol Rovers continue revival with Cheltenham win
Grant Gillespie scored a last minute penalty to help Morton to a 1-0 victory over Raith Rovers (Richard Sellers/PA)
Grant Gillespie penalty secures last-gasp win for Greenock Morton
Partick Thistle triumphed at the ZLX Stadium (Jane Barlow/PA)
Partick Thistle stay top with victory at Hamilton
Steve Evans’ Stevenage earned a point against his former club Gillingham (Zac Goodwin/PA)
Stevenage claim point on Steve Evans’ return to Gillingham

Most Read

1
Kieran Hughes.
Dundee man locked up after devastating £10,000 raid on Broughty Ferry barber
2
Djoum could face Ross County. Image: SNS
Dundee United sign ex-Hearts ace Arnaud Djoum
3
Dundee new activity centre
Bowling alley in former Toys R Us at Dundee Kingsway gets green light
2
4
The M&S Foodhall at Gallagher Retail Park in Dundee
Dundee Marks & Spencer attempted murder accused in court
5
Jarrod Bowen is focusing on scoring more West Ham goals with the World Cup coming up next month (Ben Whitley/PA)
Friday court round-up — Sausage dog crime
6
Dundee pensioner Ernie McKay and Leann Sutherland with Still Game DVD
Still Game stars sign gift for Dundee pensioner who missed chance to meet comedy…
7
Giffen Park has amazing views. Image: Susan Morton.
Amazing waterfront house has Dysart’s best views and stunning extension
8
The pan seared seabass from The Shackleton Restaurant at 172 the Caird in Dundee.
Restaurant review: Sail back in time with Sir Ernest Shackleton’s crew at The Caird…
9
The X7 is used by communities along the coast from Dundee to Aberdeen. Image: Heather Fowlie / DC Thomson.
Stranded Angus commuters hit out at Stagecoach’s repeated X7 cancellations
10
Staff members on strike at Dundee University
Dundee University bosses accused of ‘derecognising’ unions as their salaries soar

More from The Courier

Scottish Greens co-leaders Patrick Harvie and Lorna Slater on stage at the Autumn conference in Dundee.
5 key moments from day one of Green conference in Dundee
Dylan Bahmboula (L) scores to put Livingston ahead against St Johnstone. Image: SNS
St Johnstone verdict: Below par Saints just one point clear of Premiership's bottom trio…
Watt curls home his third goal in four games. Image: SNS
Dundee United verdict: Player ratings, key moments and star man as Tony Watt seals…
Traffic on the M90 is currently at a standstill. Image: Fife Jammer Locations.
Traffic at standstill on M90 amid reports of eight-mile tail back heading to Queensferry…
Writer and funnyman Dave Gorman.
Dave Gorman brings Powerpoint to the people of Dunfermline
Unsung Dundee heroine Frances Wright.
Frances Wright: New book celebrates Dundonian's efforts to end slavery and pioneer women's rights
A flock of pink-footed geese fly past the moon as they arrive at Loch Leven.
'The beauty of the Earth makes it worth the fight': Jim Crumley's landmark book…
Following the river.
WALK THIS WAY: Laggan Hill in Perth and Kinross
Not again!? Scots suffer another heartbreaker in New Zealand, but this is getting to…
Scott McMann found the net for United in the Reserve Cup match
Scott McMann: Being dropped was 'reset' I needed to stake real claim for Dundee…

Editor's Picks

Most Commented