Fast-starting West Ham back to winning ways in WSL with victory at Aston Villa

West Ham scored twice in the opening 14 minutes to condemn Aston Villa to their first defeat of the season with a 2-1 win in the Women’s Super League.

The Hammers cruised into a two-goal lead early on thanks to efforts from Dagny Brynjarsdottir and Honoka Hayashi and, although Villa pulled one back in the second half through Kenza Dali, the visitors held on, despite a late red card for Hawa Cissoko.

The away side made a flying start and took the lead in just the second minute when captain Brynjarsdottir got on the end of a Kirsty Smith corner and headed past Anna Leat in the Villa goal.

The Hammers doubled their advantage in the 14th minute. Villa failed to deal with a delivery into the area and Hayashi finished emphatically from close range.

West Ham could have had another when Sarah Mayling misjudged a pass back to Leat and Viviane Asseyi rounded the goalkeeper but failed to hit the target.

Villa ended the half in positive fashion and could have had a goal of their own, but Kirsty Hanson could not find a way past Mackenzie Arnold and moments later Anna Patten saw her header crash off a post.

The home side were then awarded a penalty when Kate Longhurst appeared to handle inside the area, but Alisha Lehmann was unable to take advantage as her effort from 12 yards saved by Arnold.

The hosts finally got their goal with 13 minutes left as Dali picked out the top left corner from inside the area to set up a grandstand finish.

As Villa piled on the pressure in the closing minutes, Cissoko was sent off after she reacted to Mayling’s challenge, but the Hammers clung on for their first win since the opening weekend of the WSL season.