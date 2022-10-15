Simon Weaver hails performance of ‘man-mountains’ in win over Hartlepool

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport

Simon Weaver hails performance of ‘man-mountains’ in win over Hartlepool

By Press Association
October 15 2022, 4.27pm Updated: October 15 2022, 4.35pm
Simon Weaver (PA)
Simon Weaver (PA)

Harrogate manager Simon Weaver praised the efforts of his “man-mountains” as he avoided equalling the longest win-less run of his 13-and-a-half year Wetherby Road reign.

The Sulphurites had lost nine of their last 10 contests without a victory but first-half goals from Alex Pattison and Jack Muldoon secured a much-needed three points during a 2-1 triumph against fellow strugglers Hartlepool.

Josh Umerah replied for the visitors in the 85th minute but Keith Curle’s men left North Yorkshire, having now failed to win any of their last 13 away games – matching their worst sequence since December 2012.

On his side’s overdue return to winning ways, a relieved Weaver said: “It was really important for us to find a way to win a game. The second half was a bit tense but we did a lot of damage in the first half when our intensity was brilliant and we scored two good goals.

“There were a lot of man-mountains out there for us and, when we thought we had given everything, we made sure we still gave a bit more. Whilst it was never going to be the straightforward win that we all wanted after the run we’ve been on, we got the all important three points.

“We know where we’re at and we are humble enough to respect the league and know that we have to fight for every point.”

Weaver was also quick to hail the contribution of fit-again skipper Josh Falkingham in only his second league start of the campaign.

“I shouldn’t specify one player above the others, but I thought the captain was brilliant with his vocal presence and how he drove people on, which was what was needed,” the Harrogate chief added.

Pools boss Curle was far from enamoured with his players, lambasting the manner in which the two home goals were shipped.

“On the balance of play, there was nothing between the two teams but, when you analyse the two goals we conceded, they were cheap and basic and you can’t give an average team a two-goal start,” he fumed. “We haven’t got enough League Two experience in the team and need more, because right decisions need to be made in the right places.

“The first goal came from a hopeful ball that we didn’t deal with and it ended up in our net. For the second goal, we didn’t stop the cross or squeeze play.

“We didn’t move. We stood still and that’s basic defending.

“In the second half, we had a couple of chances before our goal and we needed that goal earlier. I’d say the one positive I took from the game was the performance of Jamie Sterry.

“He showed his quality, experience and know-how and was good with his decision making and we need more of that.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from Sport

Mark Hughes was impressed with his team (Simon Galloway/PA)
Mark Hughes credits whole Bradford team as Andy Cook’s scoring form continues
Stephen Robinson says St Mirren owe goalkeeper Trevor Carson for their point against Kilmarnock (Steve Welsh/PA)
Stephen Robinson: St Mirren owe Trevor Carson for point against Kilmarnock
Matthew Mott had a rocky start to life as England’s white-ball head coach (Zac Goodwin/PA)
England have got ‘mojo back’ ahead of T20 World Cup, says Matthew Mott
Inverness made it five-successive wins against Cove Rangers (Bradley Collyer/PA)
Steven Boyd effort enough as Inverness edge Cove Rangers to go second
Dundee ran out 2-1 winners over Ayr (Richard Sellers/PA)
Stunning Paul McMullan goal sets Dundee on way to victory over Ayr
Stirling scored twice in the closing six minutes to wrap up victory (Jane Barlow/PA)
Stirling go top with victory at Stenhousemuir
The spoils were shared at Brisbane Road on Saturday (Jonathan Brady/PA)
Ten-man Northampton frustrate Leyton Orient in goalless stalemate
Anis Mehmeti (PA)
Anis Mehmeti puts icing on cake in Wycombe’s win over Peterborough
James Norwood had a goal disallowed (Tim Goode/PA)
Stalemate for Bolton and Barnsley
Liam Kelly was on target for Rochdale in the first half (Naomi Baker/PA)
Rochdale edge Barrow to climb out of League Two relegation zone

Most Read

1
Kieran Hughes.
Dundee man locked up after devastating £10,000 raid on Broughty Ferry barber
2
Djoum could face Ross County. Image: SNS
Dundee United sign ex-Hearts ace Arnaud Djoum
3
Dundee new activity centre
Bowling alley in former Toys R Us at Dundee Kingsway gets green light
2
4
The M&S Foodhall at Gallagher Retail Park in Dundee
Dundee Marks & Spencer attempted murder accused in court
5
Simon Weaver (PA)
Friday court round-up — Sausage dog crime
6
Dundee pensioner Ernie McKay and Leann Sutherland with Still Game DVD
Still Game stars sign gift for Dundee pensioner who missed chance to meet comedy…
7
Giffen Park has amazing views. Image: Susan Morton.
Amazing waterfront house has Dysart’s best views and stunning extension
8
The pan seared seabass from The Shackleton Restaurant at 172 the Caird in Dundee.
Restaurant review: Sail back in time with Sir Ernest Shackleton’s crew at The Caird…
9
The X7 is used by communities along the coast from Dundee to Aberdeen. Image: Heather Fowlie / DC Thomson.
Stranded Angus commuters hit out at Stagecoach’s repeated X7 cancellations
10
Staff members on strike at Dundee University
Dundee University bosses accused of ‘derecognising’ unions as their salaries soar

More from The Courier

Fox was delighted with Middleton's showing. Image: SNS
Liam Fox lauds 'brilliant' Dundee United ace and makes Arnaud Djoum prediction after Ross…
Dundee boss Gary Bowyer ahead of the clash with Ayr (Image: SNS).
Dundee boss Gary Bowyer lauds 'terrific' Paul McMullan as he reveals reason behind half-time…
Dunfermline left it late to score the opener.
Dunfermline v FC Edinburgh verdict: Key moments, player ratings and star man as Pars…
Scottish Greens co-leaders Patrick Harvie and Lorna Slater on stage at the Autumn conference in Dundee.
5 key moments from day one of Green conference in Dundee
Dylan Bahmboula (L) scores to put Livingston ahead against St Johnstone. Image: SNS
St Johnstone verdict: Below par Saints just one point clear of Premiership's bottom trio…
Watt curls home his third goal in four games. Image: SNS
Dundee United verdict: Player ratings, key moments and star man as Tony Watt seals…
Traffic on the M90 is currently at a standstill. Image: Fife Jammer Locations.
Traffic at standstill on M90 amid reports of eight-mile tail back heading to Queensferry…
Writer and funnyman Dave Gorman.
Dave Gorman brings Powerpoint to the people of Dunfermline
Unsung Dundee heroine Frances Wright.
Frances Wright: New book celebrates Dundonian's efforts to end slavery and pioneer women's rights
A flock of pink-footed geese fly past the moon as they arrive at Loch Leven.
'The beauty of the Earth makes it worth the fight': Jim Crumley's landmark book…

Editor's Picks

Most Commented