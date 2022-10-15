Oliver Norwood’s late equaliser earns Sheffield United draw against Blackpool

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Oliver Norwood’s late equaliser earns Sheffield United draw against Blackpool

By Press Association
October 15 2022, 5.17pm
Oliver Norwood’s late equaliser earned Sheffield United a point against Blackpool (Isaac Parkin/PA)
Oliver Norwood’s late equaliser earned Sheffield United a point against Blackpool (Isaac Parkin/PA)

Oliver Norwood’s goal at the death rescued a point for Sheffield United in a 3-3 draw with Blackpool.

The hosts had looked comfortable following goals from James McAtee and Iliman Ndiaye, but Jerry Yates struck twice to make it all-square at the break and Kenny Dougall made it 3-2 to Blackpool early in the second half.

Blackpool were reduced to nine men in the closing stages after having Marvin Ekpiteta and Dominic Thompson sent off and Norwood equalised deep into time added on.

The home side, who began the day as Sky Bet Championship leaders, took the lead after just eight minutes when Tommy Doyle’s cross was headed back by Billy Sharp at the far post and McAtee controlled the ball before slipping it past goalkeeper Chris Maxwell.

Blackpool’s Gary Madine volleyed over and Yates had an effort deflected off target.

It was 2-0 when Norwood’s low cross was blocked by Maxwell at his near post and the ball looped up into the air, allowing Ndiaye (24) to head in from close range.

Blackpool pulled a goal back on the half-hour mark. The home defence failed to clear following a corner and Dougall’s cross was met by Yates, who headed into the roof of the net.

A superb save from Maxwell prevented Doyle from restoring United’s two-goal lead. Following Ndiaye’s persistence, which saw the ball kept in play, Ben Osborn’s cross was headed back by George Baldock into the area and Doyle’s firm drive was turned over by Maxwell.

Yates (42) scored his second of the afternoon to level the scores, meeting Shayne Lavery’s cross with a cushioned volley.

Blackpool’s comeback was complete when John Egan, attempting to intercept a pass from Charlie Patino, succeeded only in diverting the ball into the path of Dougall (50) who raced through the middle and slotted past Wes Foderingham.

Blackpool threatened to increase their lead with Patino firing wide from the left-hand side of the area after the United defence left Foderingham exposed.

United boss Paul Heckingbottom made a triple substitution with 25 minutes remaining, sending on Rhian Brewster, Oli McBurnie and Anel Ahmedhodzic in place of McAtee, Osborn and Sharp.

Ekpiteta was sent off in the 79th minute after receiving a second booking and he was followed two minutes later by team-mate Thompson, who was also shown two yellow cards.

United were awarded an 88th minute penalty after a foul on Ahmedhodzic. Brewster stepped up and saw his penalty come back off Maxwell’s left-hand post.

Deep into stoppage time, following a corner, Norwood’s volley saw the ball find its way through a packed penalty area to make it 3-3.

A scuffle after the final whistle involving a number of players resulted in Foderingham and Lavery both receiving red cards.

