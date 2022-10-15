Port Vale fight back to earn Forest Green draw By Press Association October 15 2022, 5.17pm Port Vale’s Ellis Harrison (left) celebrates with team-mate Dennis Politic after scoring their side’s first goal of the game from the penalty spot during the Sky Bet League One match at Pride Park Stadium, Derby. Picture date: Saturday October 8, 2022. [[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up A second-half comeback from Port Vale saw them snatch a point in a 2-2 draw with Forest Green at Vale Park. Two first-half headed goals from Myles Peart-Harris and Baily Cargill, both via free-kicks, left Vale dumbfounded after they controlled possession. The first came at the near post, with the second at the far. Despite the setback, Vale continued to plough on but lacked quality. The hosts’ best chance of the first period came from James Wilson, who capitalised on a mistake and broke Rovers’ backline but saw his shot deflected. Vale remained determined after the restart and, with their 15th attempt on goal, they found the net. A free-kick eventually found substitute Mipo Odubeko, who volleyed home from a few yards out. Momentum was with the Valiants and they were awarded a penalty with five minutes to go after a Rovers player was judged to have handled the ball. It was converted well by Ellis Harrison and was enough to earn his side a point. Already a subscriber? 