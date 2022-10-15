Jay Rodriguez bags brace as Burnley see off Swansea to step up promotion push

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport

Jay Rodriguez bags brace as Burnley see off Swansea to step up promotion push

By Press Association
October 15 2022, 5.23pm
Jay Rodriguez scored a brace for Burnley (Ian Hodgson/PA)
Jay Rodriguez scored a brace for Burnley (Ian Hodgson/PA)

Jay Rodriguez struck twice as Burnley despatched 10-man Swansea 4-0 to step up their Championship promotion push.

The Swans’ run of four-straight wins was brought crashing to an end by goals from Vitinho, Rodriguez and Anass Zaroury, and their misery was completed by a straight red card for top scorer Joel Piroe for violent conduct with 15 minutes remaining.

The Clarets extended their unbeaten run to 12 games in all competitions as Vincent Kompany got his tactical plan spot on in a match billed as a battle of two of the Championship’s more cultured sides.

Burnley, who moved top of the table as a result – took control early on, thwarting the Swans’ attempts to play out from the back and exposing a vulnerability on their flanks.

With Vitinho causing panic on the Swansea left – and Ian Maatsen and Zaroury doing the same on the other side – the visitors were constantly opened up.

When Maatsen swung a dipping cross across the face of the six-yard box after 15 minutes, the defence hesitated and the ball bounced up neatly onto the head of the inrushing Vitinho, who despatched it past Steven Benda.

Vitinho also played a big part in the second goal after 24 minutes as he snapped up a loose ball and drove infield, deep into Swans territory.

He released Maatsen in space and when the Dutch wing back moved the ball onto Zaroury, the winger whipped another ball to the far post, where Rodriguez’s volley was confirmed as being over the line by the Hawkeye goal decision system.

Swansea struggled to cope with Burnley’s smart pressing and their frustration brought first-half bookings for Matty Sorinola, Ben Cabango, Jay Fulton and Joel Latibeaudiere, all for fouls on sprightly Burnley attacking players Vitinho, Nathan Tella and Zaroury.

Josh Brownhill was denied a third when his snap shot from 25 yards was superbly tipped over by Benda, but in time added at the end of the first half, the Clarets did score again.

The Swansea defence had looked increasingly nervy and when Cabango underhit a pass as they tried to play out against more clever pressing, Tella pounced. The ball broke to Josh Brownhill, who calmly laid it left for Zaroury to drill in his first goal for the club.

Rodriguez bagged his second in the 57th minute when another slick Clarets attack culminated in Josh Cullen sliding a pass down the inside left channel, the England international slipping his marker and shooting left-footed into the far corner.

Swansea’s frustration boiled over after 76 minutes when Piroe tried to turn away from Cullen, who pulled his shirt.

After the Burnley man fell to the ground, Piroe stamped on him to earn an instant dismissal and three-match ban.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from Sport

Oxford manager Karl Robinson heaped praise on his players (Barrington Coombs/PA)
Karl Robinson hails players after Oxford end winless run with Exeter thrashing
Mark Hughes was impressed with his team (Simon Galloway/PA)
Mark Hughes credits whole Bradford team as Andy Cook’s scoring form continues
Stephen Robinson says St Mirren owe goalkeeper Trevor Carson for their point against Kilmarnock (Steve Welsh/PA)
Stephen Robinson: St Mirren owe Trevor Carson for point against Kilmarnock
Matthew Mott had a rocky start to life as England’s white-ball head coach (Zac Goodwin/PA)
England have got ‘mojo back’ ahead of T20 World Cup, says Matthew Mott
Inverness made it five-successive wins against Cove Rangers (Bradley Collyer/PA)
Steven Boyd effort enough as Inverness edge Cove Rangers to go second
Dundee ran out 2-1 winners over Ayr (Richard Sellers/PA)
Stunning Paul McMullan goal sets Dundee on way to victory over Ayr
Stirling scored twice in the closing six minutes to wrap up victory (Jane Barlow/PA)
Stirling go top with victory at Stenhousemuir
The spoils were shared at Brisbane Road on Saturday (Jonathan Brady/PA)
Ten-man Northampton frustrate Leyton Orient in goalless stalemate
Anis Mehmeti (PA)
Anis Mehmeti puts icing on cake in Wycombe’s win over Peterborough
James Norwood had a goal disallowed (Tim Goode/PA)
Stalemate for Bolton and Barnsley

Most Read

1
Kieran Hughes.
Dundee man locked up after devastating £10,000 raid on Broughty Ferry barber
2
Djoum could face Ross County. Image: SNS
Dundee United sign ex-Hearts ace Arnaud Djoum
3
Dundee new activity centre
Bowling alley in former Toys R Us at Dundee Kingsway gets green light
2
4
The M&S Foodhall at Gallagher Retail Park in Dundee
Dundee Marks & Spencer attempted murder accused in court
5
Jay Rodriguez scored a brace for Burnley (Ian Hodgson/PA)
Friday court round-up — Sausage dog crime
6
Dundee pensioner Ernie McKay and Leann Sutherland with Still Game DVD
Still Game stars sign gift for Dundee pensioner who missed chance to meet comedy…
7
Giffen Park has amazing views. Image: Susan Morton.
Amazing waterfront house has Dysart’s best views and stunning extension
8
The pan seared seabass from The Shackleton Restaurant at 172 the Caird in Dundee.
Restaurant review: Sail back in time with Sir Ernest Shackleton’s crew at The Caird…
9
The X7 is used by communities along the coast from Dundee to Aberdeen. Image: Heather Fowlie / DC Thomson.
Stranded Angus commuters hit out at Stagecoach’s repeated X7 cancellations
10
Staff members on strike at Dundee University
Dundee University bosses accused of ‘derecognising’ unions as their salaries soar

More from The Courier

Fox was delighted with Middleton's showing. Image: SNS
Liam Fox lauds 'brilliant' Dundee United ace and makes Arnaud Djoum prediction after Ross…
Dundee boss Gary Bowyer ahead of the clash with Ayr (Image: SNS).
Dundee boss Gary Bowyer lauds 'terrific' Paul McMullan as he reveals reason behind half-time…
Dunfermline left it late to score the opener.
Dunfermline v FC Edinburgh verdict: Key moments, player ratings and star man as Pars…
Scottish Greens co-leaders Patrick Harvie and Lorna Slater on stage at the Autumn conference in Dundee.
5 key moments from day one of Green conference in Dundee
Dylan Bahmboula (L) scores to put Livingston ahead against St Johnstone. Image: SNS
St Johnstone verdict: Below par Saints just one point clear of Premiership's bottom trio…
Watt curls home his third goal in four games. Image: SNS
Dundee United verdict: Player ratings, key moments and star man as Tony Watt seals…
Traffic on the M90 is currently at a standstill. Image: Fife Jammer Locations.
Traffic at standstill on M90 amid reports of eight-mile tail back heading to Queensferry…
Writer and funnyman Dave Gorman.
Dave Gorman brings Powerpoint to the people of Dunfermline
Unsung Dundee heroine Frances Wright.
Frances Wright: New book celebrates Dundonian's efforts to end slavery and pioneer women's rights
A flock of pink-footed geese fly past the moon as they arrive at Loch Leven.
'The beauty of the Earth makes it worth the fight': Jim Crumley's landmark book…

Editor's Picks

Most Commented