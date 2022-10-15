Partick Thistle stay top with victory at Hamilton

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Partick Thistle returned to winning ways and stayed top of the cinch Championship after beating Hamilton 2-1 at the ZLX Stadium.

The visitors took the lead 33 minutes into the game after Aaron Muirhead headed across to Brian Graham, who slotted home to make it 1-0.

Hamilton found an equaliser in the 53rd minute through Andy Ryan, who finished emphatically from inside the area.

Partick regained their advantage 12 minutes later when Scott Tiffoney picked up a short corner and cut inside before firing home.

The Accies went in search of another leveller and had chances through Steve Lawson, but Partick clung on for all three points.