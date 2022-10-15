Tyrese Shade hits winner to give Swindon win over Colchester

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport

Tyrese Shade hits winner to give Swindon win over Colchester

By Press Association
October 15 2022, 5.39pm
Tyrese Shade hit the winner for Swindon (PA)
Tyrese Shade hit the winner for Swindon (PA)

Tyrese Shade scored off the bench to give Swindon a 1-0 win against Colchester, their first victory over the U’s in seven attempts.

Swindon had the ball in the Colchester net after eight minutes when Frazer Blake-Tracy powered home a header from a corner, only for it to be ruled out for a foul.

Luke Jephcott had two chances to score in quick succession as Blake-Tracy slid him in only for his shot to be blocked, but the ball was not cleared and Jonny Williams played a ball in behind only for Sam Hornby to get out to Jephcott and smother the ball.

After 64 minutes Swindon found the breakthrough as Williams played it low across goal and found Tyrese Shade at the back post and it bounced off the winger and just far enough away from the goalkeeper to trickle over the line.

Colchester had an opening to level as Al-Amin Kazeem found space down the left and pulled a dangerous cross across goal that Ricky Aguiar put behind.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from Sport

Dundee ran out 2-1 winners over Ayr (Richard Sellers/PA)
Stunning Paul McMullan goal sets Dundee on way to victory over Ayr
Stirling scored twice in the closing six minutes to wrap up victory (Jane Barlow/PA)
Stirling go top with victory at Stenhousemuir
The spoils were shared at Brisbane Road on Saturday (Jonathan Brady/PA)
Ten-man Northampton frustrate Leyton Orient in goalless stalemate
Anis Mehmeti (PA)
Anis Mehmeti puts icing on cake in Wycombe’s win over Peterborough
James Norwood had a goal disallowed (Tim Goode/PA)
Stalemate for Bolton and Barnsley
Liam Kelly was on target for Rochdale in the first half (Naomi Baker/PA)
Rochdale edge Barrow to climb out of League Two relegation zone
Ashley Nadesan netted as Crawley beat Newport (Steven Paston/PA)
Crawley move off the bottom after narrow victory over Newport
Craig Eastmond scored the winner for Sutton (Tim Goode/PA).
Craig Eastmond winner sinks Wimbledon as Sutton stop rot
William Osula, left, celebrates his first goal (Barrington Coombs/PA)
William Osula scores twice as Accrington pay the penalty
Tom Bayliss’ stunning goal earned Shrewsbury victory at Fleetwood (Martin Rickett/PA)
Tom Bayliss’ stunner secures Shrewsbury slender victory at Fleetwood

Most Read

1
Kieran Hughes.
Dundee man locked up after devastating £10,000 raid on Broughty Ferry barber
2
Djoum could face Ross County. Image: SNS
Dundee United sign ex-Hearts ace Arnaud Djoum
3
Dundee new activity centre
Bowling alley in former Toys R Us at Dundee Kingsway gets green light
2
4
The M&S Foodhall at Gallagher Retail Park in Dundee
Dundee Marks & Spencer attempted murder accused in court
5
Tyrese Shade hit the winner for Swindon (PA)
Friday court round-up — Sausage dog crime
6
Dundee pensioner Ernie McKay and Leann Sutherland with Still Game DVD
Still Game stars sign gift for Dundee pensioner who missed chance to meet comedy…
7
Giffen Park has amazing views. Image: Susan Morton.
Amazing waterfront house has Dysart’s best views and stunning extension
8
The pan seared seabass from The Shackleton Restaurant at 172 the Caird in Dundee.
Restaurant review: Sail back in time with Sir Ernest Shackleton’s crew at The Caird…
9
The X7 is used by communities along the coast from Dundee to Aberdeen. Image: Heather Fowlie / DC Thomson.
Stranded Angus commuters hit out at Stagecoach’s repeated X7 cancellations
10
Staff members on strike at Dundee University
Dundee University bosses accused of ‘derecognising’ unions as their salaries soar

More from The Courier

Dunfermline left it late to score the opener.
Dunfermline v FC Edinburgh verdict: Key moments, player ratings and star man as Pars…
Scottish Greens co-leaders Patrick Harvie and Lorna Slater on stage at the Autumn conference in Dundee.
5 key moments from day one of Green conference in Dundee
Dylan Bahmboula (L) scores to put Livingston ahead against St Johnstone. Image: SNS
St Johnstone verdict: Below par Saints just one point clear of Premiership's bottom trio…
Watt curls home his third goal in four games. Image: SNS
Dundee United verdict: Player ratings, key moments and star man as Tony Watt seals…
Traffic on the M90 is currently at a standstill. Image: Fife Jammer Locations.
Traffic at standstill on M90 amid reports of eight-mile tail back heading to Queensferry…
Writer and funnyman Dave Gorman.
Dave Gorman brings Powerpoint to the people of Dunfermline
Unsung Dundee heroine Frances Wright.
Frances Wright: New book celebrates Dundonian's efforts to end slavery and pioneer women's rights
A flock of pink-footed geese fly past the moon as they arrive at Loch Leven.
'The beauty of the Earth makes it worth the fight': Jim Crumley's landmark book…
Following the river.
WALK THIS WAY: Laggan Hill in Perth and Kinross
Not again!? Scots suffer another heartbreaker in New Zealand, but this is getting to…

Editor's Picks

Most Commented