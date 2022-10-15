Craig Eastmond winner sinks Wimbledon as Sutton stop rot

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Captain Craig Eastmond fired Sutton to a long-awaited first away win of the season after a battling 1-0 victory at local rivals AFC Wimbledon.

It was a timely three points for Matt Gray’s side after a dismal run of four straight defeats.

Wimbledon were first to threaten as Jack Currie’s mis-hit shot fell kindly for Josh Davison to stab wide.

At the other end Nik Tzanev needed two attempts to keep out Donovan Wilson’s strike before Sutton goalkeeper Lewis Ward saved Harry Pell’s header.

But the deadlock was broken on the half-hour mark as Tzanev once again fumbled, this time spilling Rob Milson’s free-kick, allowing Sutton skipper Eastmond to hammer the ball home off the underside of the bar.

In the aftermath Dons manager Johnnie Jackson was booked for his touchline protests after appealing for a foul in the build-up.

Tzanev helped to make amends with superb second-half saves to deny Will Randall and Josh Neufville, but Sutton saw out the win for a welcome three points.