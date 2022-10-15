Liam Manning left to rue defensive mistakes as MK Dons beaten by Plymouth

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Liam Manning left to rue defensive mistakes as MK Dons beaten by Plymouth

By Press Association
October 15 2022, 6.13pm
MK Dons boss Liam Manning was left to rue mistakes as his side lost 4-1 to Plymouth (Owen Humphreys/PA)
MK Dons boss Liam Manning bemoaned mistakes by his side that saw them slip to a 4-1 defeat to table-topping Plymouth.

Finn Azaz twice pounced on defensive mistakes to score a brace, after Morgan Whittaker had opened the scoring for the away side at Stadium MK.

The Dons sit 22nd in Sky Bet League One with one win in their last five games, with Will Grigg’s goal early in the second half all they had to show for a disappointing afternoon.

“I thought we actually started the game well which, where the lads are at, gave them a big boost, but then you concede a goal,” Manning said.

“It was a lot more us today, I thought we caused them some problems, had four really good chances, we started the second half really well, scored a terrific goal, but then mistakes at key times at the minute are costing us.

“Mistakes will happen in every game, you never play the perfect game. Everyone’s going to give the ball (away), everyone’s going to make a mistake at some point.

“I think not repeating the same mistake is the biggest thing that we have to look at.”

MK Dons keeper Jamie Cumming was at fault for Whittaker’s opener nine minutes in as he was unable to hold on to a tame shot from the winger as it spilled over the line.

Niall Ennis doubled Argyle’s advantage on 25 minutes, having been set up expertly by slick passing from Azaz and Whittaker.

Azaz found himself on the scoresheet before the half was through, picking up a loose ball between the MK Dons defenders and smashing home from 12 yards.

The home side looked to find their way back into it after the break, Grigg firing past Plymouth goalkeeper Michael Cooper on 49 minutes.

Argyle restored their three-goal cushion 10 minutes later, as Aston Villa loanee Azaz again profited from sloppy defending to curl a shot past Cumming and sew up all three points and top spot.

Plymouth manager Steven Schumacher said: “The way we passed the ball, over the past couple of games we haven’t looked after the ball well enough, so we’d worked a lot on it this week.

“We felt if you come here to MK Dons and take the ball and starve them of it then you’ve got a better chance to win.

“For 45 minutes we looked really good and really could have scored a couple more goals. The only blip on the afternoon was the goal that they scored because it was a bit of a mistake from us, they punished us with some good play.

“It’s a really good win, three points at a tough place to come and it’s another step in the right direction.”

