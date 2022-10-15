Upbeat Ian Evatt feels Barnsley ‘sacrificed’ ambition to play for draw at Bolton

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport

Upbeat Ian Evatt feels Barnsley ‘sacrificed’ ambition to play for draw at Bolton

By Press Association
October 15 2022, 7.07pm
Ian Evatt felt Barnsley set out to frustrate Bolton (Zac Goodwin/PA)
Ian Evatt felt Barnsley set out to frustrate Bolton (Zac Goodwin/PA)

Ian Evatt claimed Barnsley showed “no real ambition to win the game” after Wanderers failed to score for a third successive match.

Respective keepers James Trafford and Brad Collins only had three on-target efforts to save between them in this top-seven encounter.

“There were so many things to be positive about,” insisted Evatt after the Trotters collected a point after back-to-back defeats at Cheltenham and Forest Green.

“Barnsley have just come down from the Championship and almost made the Premier League 18 months ago,” said Evatt.

“That team beat Sheffield Wednesday comfortably at Hillsborough and we have completely dominated the game.

“There was no real ambition from them to win the game and that speaks volumes.

“They have come and paid us the ultimate respect to sacrifice everything they have been doing, keeping men behind the ball to frustrate and disrupt.

“Against that type of low block it is difficult to create clear-cut opportunities. We did have two good ones which we didn’t take but that is the way things are going.”

Barnsley boss Michael Duff – whose side stay sixth, one spot ahead of Wanderers – countered Evatt’s claim, saying: “It wasn’t a case of settling for a point.

“In the 93rd minute, we were the ones who had a good chance to win the game. It’s never a case of shutting up shop; it’s being difficult to beat, hard to play against and picking your moments.

“That’s one thing we didn’t do particularly well, we could have picked our moments slightly better.

“But it is a good point from a difficult place to come. And it was a good performance on the back of last week’s poor performance (a 2-0 home defeat to Exeter).

“We could have used the ball a bit better. Last week we passed it for the sake of passing it, this time we turned it over a few too many times.

“However, you take a point and clean sheet away from home all day. There is slight frustration but after last week you take the positives.

“You look at the armoury they brought off the bench and they only had one shot on target, I am told.”

Collins kept out a second-minute effort from Dion Charles while the Wanderers striker could not convert a close-range second-half chance.

Barnsley, who have not beaten Bolton now for 14 matches and 24 years, might have cracked the division’s tightest defence in the closing stages.

Instead, James Norwood headed over Nicky Cadden’s cross and substitute Cadden’s even later free-kick was saved by Trafford.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from Sport

Chelsea’s Reece James looks set to miss the World Cup finals in Qatar through injury (Nick Potts/PA)
England and Chelsea defender Reece James set to miss World Cup with knee injury
Former Celtic player Frank McGarvey gives Ange Postecoglou advice before Hibs win (Steve Welsh/PA)
Hopefully it lifts his spirits – Celtic boss happy Frank McGarvey advice heeded
Harry Kane scored his 258th goal for Tottenham in their 2-0 win over Everton (Andrew Matthews/PA)
Harry Kane penalty helps Tottenham keep up pressure at top with win over Everton
Gareth Ainsworth (PA)
Gareth Ainsworth feels Wycombe are back to their best form
Scott Lindsey (PA)
Boss Scott Lindsey felt Swindon were worthy winners over Colchester
Neil Harris saluted Gillingham’s display in the draw with leaders Stevenage (Will Matthews/PA)
Neil Harris salutes Gillingham display in draw with leaders Stevenage
Lewis Young would like the Crawley manager’s job on a permanent basis (Steven Paston/PA)
Lewis Young keen on Crawley job after moving off bottom by beating Newport
Paul Simpson was delighted with Carlisle’s display (Mike Egerton/PA).
Paul Simpson salutes Carlisle’s best display of the season in win over Doncaster
Sheffield Wednesday manager Darren Moore saw Lee Gregory net a brace to secure victory over Cambridge (Nigel French/PA)
Darren Moore delighted to see Lee Gregory end goal drought with Cambridge brace
Mark Robins hopes Coventry can kick on after their battling victory at Cardiff (Bradley Collyer/PA)
Mark Robins hopes Coventry can kick on after battling victory at Cardiff

Most Read

1
Kieran Hughes.
Dundee man locked up after devastating £10,000 raid on Broughty Ferry barber
2
Djoum could face Ross County. Image: SNS
Dundee United sign ex-Hearts ace Arnaud Djoum
3
Dundee new activity centre
Bowling alley in former Toys R Us at Dundee Kingsway gets green light
2
4
The M&S Foodhall at Gallagher Retail Park in Dundee
Dundee Marks & Spencer attempted murder accused in court
5
Ian Evatt felt Barnsley set out to frustrate Bolton (Zac Goodwin/PA)
Friday court round-up — Sausage dog crime
6
Dundee pensioner Ernie McKay and Leann Sutherland with Still Game DVD
Still Game stars sign gift for Dundee pensioner who missed chance to meet comedy…
7
Giffen Park has amazing views. Image: Susan Morton.
Amazing waterfront house has Dysart’s best views and stunning extension
8
The pan seared seabass from The Shackleton Restaurant at 172 the Caird in Dundee.
Restaurant review: Sail back in time with Sir Ernest Shackleton’s crew at The Caird…
9
The X7 is used by communities along the coast from Dundee to Aberdeen. Image: Heather Fowlie / DC Thomson.
Stranded Angus commuters hit out at Stagecoach’s repeated X7 cancellations
10
Staff members on strike at Dundee University
Dundee University bosses accused of ‘derecognising’ unions as their salaries soar

More from The Courier

Fox was delighted with Middleton's showing. Image: SNS
Liam Fox lauds 'brilliant' Dundee United ace and makes Arnaud Djoum prediction after Ross…
Dundee boss Gary Bowyer ahead of the clash with Ayr (Image: SNS).
Dundee boss Gary Bowyer lauds 'terrific' Paul McMullan as he reveals reason behind half-time…
Dunfermline left it late to score the opener.
Dunfermline v FC Edinburgh verdict: Key moments, player ratings and star man as Pars…
Scottish Greens co-leaders Patrick Harvie and Lorna Slater on stage at the Autumn conference in Dundee.
5 key moments from day one of Green conference in Dundee
Dylan Bahmboula (L) scores to put Livingston ahead against St Johnstone. Image: SNS
St Johnstone verdict: Below par Saints just one point clear of Premiership's bottom trio…
Watt curls home his third goal in four games. Image: SNS
Dundee United verdict: Player ratings, key moments and star man as Tony Watt seals…
Traffic on the M90 is currently at a standstill. Image: Fife Jammer Locations.
Traffic at standstill on M90 amid reports of eight-mile tail back heading to Queensferry…
Writer and funnyman Dave Gorman.
Dave Gorman brings Powerpoint to the people of Dunfermline
Unsung Dundee heroine Frances Wright.
Frances Wright: New book celebrates Dundonian's efforts to end slavery and pioneer women's rights
A flock of pink-footed geese fly past the moon as they arrive at Loch Leven.
'The beauty of the Earth makes it worth the fight': Jim Crumley's landmark book…

Editor's Picks

Most Commented