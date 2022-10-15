England and Chelsea defender Reece James set to miss World Cup with knee injury

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
England and Chelsea defender Reece James set to miss World Cup with knee injury

By Press Association
October 15 2022, 9.17pm Updated: October 15 2022, 10.35pm
Chelsea’s Reece James looks set to miss the World Cup finals in Qatar through injury (Nick Potts/PA)
Chelsea's Reece James looks set to miss the World Cup finals in Qatar through injury (Nick Potts/PA)

England and Chelsea defender Reece James looks set to miss next month’s World Cup due to a knee injury that is expected to sideline him for eight weeks.

James was forced out of Chelsea’s midweek Champions League win over AC Milan and his hopes of appearing in Qatar appear to be dashed after he consulted with specialists.

But the 22-year-old has suggested he has not given up on being fit in time to be included in Gareth Southgate’s squad.

Chelsea said in a brief statement on their official website: “Following the knee injury sustained in our away match against AC Milan, Reece has received treatment from the Chelsea medical department and visited a specialist this weekend.

“After consultation between all parties, Reece will now undergo a rehabilitation programme and is expected to be out for eight weeks.”

England are scheduled to play their first group game in Qatar against Iran on November 21 – in five weeks time – with following games against USA (November 25) and Wales (November 29).

James will have to defy the doctors if he is to be included in Southgate’s World Cup plans, but later tweeted that “the race against time is on”, adding: “We won’t give up.”

Being ruled out of the World Cup would be a bitter blow for James and England boss Southgate, who has seen three of his leading right-backs succumb to injury in recent weeks.

Manchester City’s Kyle Walker is a major doubt to make Southgate’s squad following groin surgery, with his inclusion resting on his recovery, while Liverpool’s Trent Alexander-Arnold is also sidelined.

James, left, sustained his knee injury during the midweek Champions League win in Milan
James, left, sustained his knee injury during the midweek Champions League win in Milan (Fabrizio Carabelli/PA)

Alexander-Arnold was ruled out for a fortnight after sustaining an ankle injury in Liverpool’s 3-2 defeat at Arsenal last Sunday.

Another of Southgate’s key players, midfielder Kalvin Phillips, is also in a fitness race after he recently had shoulder surgery.

Phillips, named England’s player of the year after Euro 2020, has made only three appearances for Manchester City since his £42million transfer from Leeds in July.

