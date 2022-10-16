Richarlison facing nervous wait to learn if injury will ruin World Cup dream

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport

Richarlison facing nervous wait to learn if injury will ruin World Cup dream

By Press Association
October 16 2022, 8.02am
Richarlison was forced off during Tottenham’s 2-0 win over Everton with a calf injury (Andrew Matthews/PA)

Tottenham forward Richarlison faces a nervous wait to discover if his World Cup hopes are over after he sustained a calf injury in Saturday’s win against Everton.

The Brazilian was forced off in the 52nd minute of a 2-0 victory over his former club, which was secured thanks to second-half goals from Harry Kane and Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg.

Richarlison limped off the pitch and was later seen on crutches at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

During an interview with ESPN Brasil, the 25-year-old was tearful as he reflected on the possibility that his goal of wearing the Selecao number nine shirt at a World Cup may be taken away.

He said: “It’s so close to the realisation of my dream. I’ve already suffered a similar injury to this but I hope it can heal as soon as possible.

“I know it’s hard to talk at this moment but let’s see. I’ll recover. Monday, I have an examination but even walking hurts. I have to stay positive if I want to go to Qatar.

“It’s all so close, it’s about a month to go and we’ve been getting ready, working every day so that nothing serious can happen.

“Unfortunately I had this calf injury but now it’s just a matter of waiting, doing the treatment every day so that I can recover as soon as possible.”

A calf injury last season sidelined Richarlison for a whole month and club manager Antonio Conte ruled the striker out of Wednesday’s trip to Manchester United.

Brazil do not begin their World Cup campaign in Qatar until November 24 but national team boss Tite will name his squad at the beginning of November.

Richarlison’s enforced withdrawal saw Conte switch formation to a 3-5-2, with Yves Bissouma introduced to good effect.

It helped Spurs take control and make it 10 consecutive wins in N17.

“I changed the system because for the characteristics of this squad we can play with the three strikers in a 3-4-3 or at the same time we can play with the 3-5-2,” Conte said.

“Bissouma played a really good game. I think that when we go to play with a midfield three, for him it’s in this moment it’s better to have two midfielders with him. His impact was really, really positive.

“I think it’s his understanding that he’s in a top club and the pressure is different, the level of the intensity of the training sessions are more higher so the focus has to be every, every moment at the top.

“The demands are a lot and he’s understanding this. We’re talking about a really good player and he played really well, so I’m happy.”

Everton had grown into the match and created the better of the first-half chances but Demarai Gray blazed over from a tight angle and Amadou Onana side-footed off target inside the penalty area after an excellent run from deep.

Tottenham Hotspur v Everton – Premier League – Tottenham Hotspur Stadium
Frank Lampard felt Everton’s failure to score from their first-half chances was the difference in losing to Tottenham (Andrew Matthews/PA)

Frank Lampard conceded it had a big say on the result, adding: “In the first half, (we were) really disciplined, didn’t give Spurs the spaces they wanted.

“We had two great chances and they can be the difference in these games. If you take one of these chances, you probably don’t lose.

“There’s no doubt we came out in the second half slightly off it. The penalty is the difference in the game – I thought until then everything we were doing was good.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from Sport

On this day in 2014: William Gallas announces retirement
Deontay Wilder returns with first-round knockout against Robert Helenius
Wales suffer heavy defeat to New Zealand as hosts progress to World Cup quarters
Claressa Shields beats Savannah Marshall to earn undisputed crown
Dean Smith rues opportunity ‘thrown away’ in loss to Watford
Mal Meninga warns rivals Australia will improve after ‘bit clunky’ win over Fiji
Eddie Howe: Signing a player of Cristiano Ronaldo’s age not in Newcastle’s plans
He’s never out of the game – Pep Guardiola hails Erling Haaland’s impact
Jurgen Klopp: I wish title rival Pep Guardiola had taken a four-year sabbatical
Mikel Arteta: Arsenal’s hectic schedule good preparation for after World Cup

Most Read

1
Dundee man locked up after devastating £10,000 raid on Broughty Ferry barber
2
Dundee United sign ex-Hearts ace Arnaud Djoum
3
Bowling alley in former Toys R Us at Dundee Kingsway gets green light
2
4
Dundee Marks & Spencer attempted murder accused in court
5
Friday court round-up — Sausage dog crime
6
Still Game stars sign gift for Dundee pensioner who missed chance to meet comedy…
7
Amazing waterfront house has Dysart’s best views and stunning extension
8
Restaurant review: Sail back in time with Sir Ernest Shackleton’s crew at The Caird…
2
9
Stranded Angus commuters hit out at Stagecoach’s repeated X7 cancellations
10
Dundee University bosses accused of ‘derecognising’ unions as their salaries soar

More from The Courier

Environment bosses defend Markinch dust monitoring decision
Sweet treats: Try Mary Berry’s ultimate chocolate brownies recipe
Feragaia: Fife alcohol free spirit boss outlines growth plans
Can you really learn CPR in five minutes? We try out life-saving training on…
Liam Fox lauds 'brilliant' Dundee United ace and makes Arnaud Djoum prediction after Ross…
Dundee boss Gary Bowyer lauds 'terrific' Paul McMullan as he reveals reason behind half-time…
Dunfermline v FC Edinburgh verdict: Key moments, player ratings and star man as Pars…
5 key moments from day one of Green conference in Dundee
St Johnstone verdict: Below par Saints just one point clear of Premiership's bottom trio…
Dundee United verdict: Player ratings, key moments and star man as Tony Watt seals…

Editor's Picks

Most Commented