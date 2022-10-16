Ella Toone at the double as Manchester United thump Brighton to go top of WSL

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Ella Toone at the double as Manchester United thump Brighton to go top of WSL

By Press Association
October 16 2022, 2.16pm
Ella Toone bagged a brace for Manchester United (Tim Markland/PA)
Ella Toone bagged a brace for Manchester United (Tim Markland/PA)

Ella Toone’s two goals and an assist powered Manchester United past Brighton 4-0 and to the Women’s Super League summit.

England forward Toone bagged a brace before teeing up Leah Galton for United’s third, all before half-time.

Adriana Leon dispatched a neat first-time effort in the closing stages too, as United stormed to victory.

England keeper Mary Earps’ fine save to thwart Elisabeth Terland also ensured United ended their third game of the campaign still yet to concede a league goal.

Marc Skinner’s side have now racked up nine goals in their three wins for a fine 100 per cent start to the campaign.

Toone set United on their way with a predatory finish, neatly drifting off her defender before casually nodding home right-back Ona Batlle’s accurate cross.

Galton laid on Toone’s second with an astute ball across goal that preceded another calm finish.

And the hosts were in total control when Toone returned the favour for Galton to angle in for another well-crafted goal.

Earps’ fine save ensured another shut-out for United, with the England stopper forced to rebuff Terland’s curling effort at full stretch.

United eased off the gas after the break, so complete was their first-half performance.

Brighton were unable to find any foothold or fluency on a difficult afternoon, slipping to their second defeat in three matches.

And when Galton flicked the ball into second-half substitute Leon’s path, the Canadian steadied herself before burying the ball in the back of the net to round off the rout.

