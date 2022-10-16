Jim Goodwin glad he took a risk with team selection after Aberdeen beat Hearts

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport

Jim Goodwin glad he took a risk with team selection after Aberdeen beat Hearts

By Press Association
October 16 2022, 6.09pm
Aberdeen manager Jim Goodwin, watched his side beat Hearts (
Aberdeen manager Jim Goodwin, watched his side beat Hearts (

Aberdeen boss Jim Goodwin was delighted his gamble paid off after changing formation for his side’s cinch Premiership win over Hearts.

Luis ‘Duk’ Lopes scored the first and set up the second for substitute Vicente Besuijen as the Dons overcame Robbie Neilson’s side 2-0 to bounce back from a damaging defeat against Dundee United last week.

The hosts lined up in a revamped 3-5-2 formation, with Lopes partnering top-scorer Bojan Miovski in attack.

And Goodwin said afterwards: “I thought it was the perfect reaction to what was a disappointing and embarrassing result for us last weekend.

“When we lost against Hibs earlier in the season we bounced back well against Kilmarnock and I’m pleased we were able to do it again.

“It shows the character within the group. It’s not always easy to play in front of your home fans after a result like that. The guys rose to the occasion and gave the fans a little bit back.

“As a manager you leave yourself open to criticism if you make wholesale changes like that, if it doesn’t come off.

“We’ve been guilty of conceding goals and our goals-against record is pretty poor. We looked secure and comfortable out of possession.”

Hearts boss Neilson cited his side’s lengthy injury list as a contributing factor to a winless run that now stretches to five matches, with Andy Halliday and the concussed Peter Haring joining the injury list

Neilson said: “We had some top chances to score goals but we didn’t take them and conceded two poor goals. It’s a makeshift team at the moment and we’ve lost another two today.

“We’re asking players to fill in in different positions and you can see certain aspects of that. We’ve got to stick together and grind through it.

“I thought first half we were in the ascendency. In the second, Aberdeen got into a bit more and we became a bit more disrupted which can happen with younger players and a makeshift defence.

“We need to make sure that when we get to the World Cup break that we’re in a good position from which to kick on.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from Sport

Ella Toone scored twice as Manchester United beat Brighton 4-0 to go top of the Women’s Super League (Tim Markland/PA)
Ella Toone shines as Manchester United go top after cruising past Brighton
Pep Guardiola had coins thrown at him at Anfield (Peter Byrne/PA)
Lifetime bans for fans guilty of throwing coins towards Pep Guardiola at Anfield
Jurgen Klopp was sent off by Anthony Taylor (Peter Byrne/PA)
I went over the top in the moment – Jurgen Klopp admits he deserved…
Ireland eased to an opening victory (Danny Lawson/PA)
Luke Keary: Playing for Ireland at a World Cup is one of my proudest…
Pep Guardiola had coins thrown at him at Anfield (Peter Byrne/PA)
Coins thrown at Pep Guardiola during Manchester City’s loss to Liverpool
Ireland celebrate their first try (Danny Lawson/PA)
Luke Keary stars as Ireland ease to opening World Cup win over Jamaica
Mohamed Salah scored for Liverpool (Peter Byrne/PA)
Salah downs City as Arsenal stretch lead – Premier League talking points
John Eustace’s side won at Hull (Richard Sellers/PA)
John Eustace felt delayed kick-off at Hull helped Birmingham
Mohamed Salah celebrates his winner (Peter Byrne/PA)
Liverpool breathe new life into their season as Mohamed Salah magic sinks City
Mikel Arteta watched his side win at Leeds (Tim Goode/PA)
Mikel Arteta relieved after Arsenal pass ‘toughest test of the season’ at Leeds

Most Read

1
Kieran Hughes.
Dundee man locked up after devastating £10,000 raid on Broughty Ferry barber
2
Djoum could face Ross County. Image: SNS
Dundee United sign ex-Hearts ace Arnaud Djoum
3
Dundee new activity centre
Bowling alley in former Toys R Us at Dundee Kingsway gets green light
2
4
The M&S Foodhall at Gallagher Retail Park in Dundee
Dundee Marks & Spencer attempted murder accused in court
5
Aberdeen manager Jim Goodwin, watched his side beat Hearts (
Friday court round-up — Sausage dog crime
6
Dundee pensioner Ernie McKay and Leann Sutherland with Still Game DVD
Still Game stars sign gift for Dundee pensioner who missed chance to meet comedy…
7
Giffen Park has amazing views. Image: Susan Morton.
Amazing waterfront house has Dysart’s best views and stunning extension
8
The pan seared seabass from The Shackleton Restaurant at 172 the Caird in Dundee.
Restaurant review: Sail back in time with Sir Ernest Shackleton’s crew at The Caird…
2
9
The X7 is used by communities along the coast from Dundee to Aberdeen. Image: Heather Fowlie / DC Thomson.
Stranded Angus commuters hit out at Stagecoach’s repeated X7 cancellations
10
Staff members on strike at Dundee University
Dundee University bosses accused of ‘derecognising’ unions as their salaries soar

More from The Courier

Cannabis with a street value of £25,000 has been recovered in a drugs bust in Arbroath. Image: Google Maps.
Two men arrested following £25,000 Arbroath drugs bust
Scottish Greens vote to 'suspend ties' with Green Party of England and Wales
Over 100 bikers turned out in Ladybank on Sunday to pay respects to bike fanatic Frank Foster. Image: Kenny Smith/ DCT Media.
Fife family left speechless after 100 bikers pay respects to terminally-ill dad
A suspicious package was found at Union Street in Montrose. Image: Google Maps
Police closed section of Montrose for several hours over 'suspicious package'
Police are carrying out enquiries on Morgan Place in Dundee following the unexplained death of a teenage girl. Image: Amie Flett/DCT Media.
Police probe unexplained sudden death of teenage girl in Dundee
Jim Lamb of Edinburgh Cider with one of the many pints poured during the day.
24 best pictures of Skotoberfest at Dundee's Bonar Hall
Tony Watt applauds the travelling fans. Image: SNS
4 Dundee United talking points as Tangerines tick off major milestone and '117 cap'…
Dunfermline celebrate after Sam Fisher's cross deflects into the goal. Photograph: Craig Brown.
Sam Fisher, subs, all-out defence and consistency - 4 talking points from Dunfermline v…
Zach Robinson celebrates making it 2-1 (Image: David Young/Shutterstock).
4 talking points as Dundee come up with big answers to grab crucial victory…
Stewart Murdoch gives Gayle instruction in how to sail model boats on Forfar loch. Picture: Kim Cessford.
Forfar loch: Sailing model boats is trickier than it looks!

Editor's Picks

Most Commented