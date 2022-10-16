Salah downs City as Arsenal stretch lead – Premier League talking points

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Salah downs City as Arsenal stretch lead – Premier League talking points

By Press Association
October 16 2022, 7.06pm
Mohamed Salah scored for Liverpool (Peter Byrne/PA)
Mohamed Salah scored for Liverpool (Peter Byrne/PA)

Arsenal strengthened their grip at the top of the Premier League as Manchester City’s bid to reel them in was dealt a significant blow at Anfield.

The Gunners rode their luck to prevail at Leeds and City succumbed at Anfield as the pace-setters in the race for the title enjoyed differing fates during an intriguing round of fixtures.

Here, the PA news agency takes a look at an eventful weekend in the top flight.

Hang on a Mo

Jurgen Klopp
Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp gave the linesman an earful (Peter Byrne/PA)

Reports of Liverpool’s demise appear to have been exaggerated. Having started the day 13 points adrift of Manchester City, the Reds, for so long the main challengers to Pep Guardiola’s men, produced a performance of true grit and endeavour to beat them 1-0 at Anfield. A thrilling contest, during which City’s Phil Foden saw a goal chalked off and Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp was sent to the stands after an angry touchline rant, was ultimately settled by Mohamed Salah’s cultured finish, and the fact that Erling Haaland for once failed to find the back of the net.

Gunners grinding

Gabriel clashes with Patrick Bamford
Gabriel clashed with Patrick Bamford (Tim Goode/PA)

If leaders Arsenal are going to do something unexpected this season, they will need not only to maintain the quality of their performances, but also deal with adversity and ride their luck. On Sunday afternoon, they cemented their place at the top of the pile courtesy of an eventful 1-0 win at Leeds. In a game suspended for 40 minutes by a power cut, the Gunners took a 35th-minute lead through Bukayo Saka, but then saw substitute Patrick Bamford miss a second-half penalty before a second spot-kick and a red card for defender Gabriel were overturned following a VAR review.

Fluffed lines at the Theatre of Dreams

Manchester United’s Cristiano Ronaldo is substituted during the 0-0 home draw with Newcastle
Manchester United forward Cristiano Ronaldo was substituted during the 0-0 home draw with Newcastle (Martin Rickett/PA)

The suspicion that Old Trafford is not as forbidding as it once was seems to grow by the week. Three days after Manchester United needed a last-gasp Scott McTominay goal to see off Neil Lennon’s Omonia Nicosia in the Europa League, Newcastle emerged with a 0-0 draw and might have left with more to show for their efforts had Joelinton not been denied twice by the woodwork. With both Brighton and Real Sociedad having already won at United this season, the fear factor which often engulfed visiting sides appears to have ebbed away.

Minging afternoon for Tyrone

Chelsea’s Mason Mount capitalises on Tyrone Mings' error to put his side ahead at Aston Villa
Chelsea midfielder Mason Mount capitalised on Tyrone Mings’ error to put his side ahead at Aston Villa (David Davies/PA)

Tyrone Mings’ hopes of making Gareth Southgate’s England squad for this winter’s World Cup in Qatar took a turn for the worse on Sunday afternoon. With Southgate watching from the stands, the Aston Villa defender handed Mason Mount Chelsea’s opening goal in a 2-0 win for the Blues when he got his attempt at a headed clearance horribly wrong, and then fouled Mount to concede the free-kick from which he doubled his tally.

Ivan the one and Toney

If Southgate has decisions to make at the back, the pool of strikers available to him appears to be growing with Brentford’s Ivan Toney the latest to raise his hand. Toney’s audacious flick for the opening goal in the Bees’ 2-0 win over Brighton on Friday evening was special, but it was his second, yet another expertly-converted penalty, which may have sown a seed in the mind of a manager who has endured more than his fair share of shoot-out misery.

