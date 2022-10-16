Ella Toone shines as Manchester United go top after cruising past Brighton

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Ella Toone shines as Manchester United go top after cruising past Brighton

By Press Association
October 16 2022, 9.20pm
Ella Toone scored twice as Manchester United beat Brighton 4-0 to go top of the Women’s Super League (Tim Markland/PA)
England midfielder Ella Toone starred as Manchester United climbed to the top of the Women’s Super League with a 4-0 demolition of Brighton.

Toone scored with a 14th-minute header and then doubled the home side’s advantage with a composed finish after 26 minutes before providing the assist which allowed Leah Galton to make it 3-0 at the break.

Substitute Adriana Leon completed the scoring 12 minutes from time to send United top.

Arsenal sit in second place on goal difference after a hard-fought 1-0 win at lowly Reading.

Stina Blackstenius set the Gunners on their way with a 30th-minute snapshot, although they failed to make the most of their dominance and squandered a chance to extend their lead when Kim Little saw her penalty saved by Jackie Burns on the hour.

They might have been made to pay nine minutes later when Lily Woodham’s corner came back off the post, and it took a fine reaction save by keeper Manuela Zinsberger, who kept a record eighth successive clean sheet in the process, to deny Natasha Dowie an 80th-minute equaliser.

Pernille Harder’s double helped Chelsea maintain pace with the top two courtesy of a 3-1 victory at Everton.

The Denmark international headed the Blues into a 37th-minute lead from Guro Reiten’s cross and after Kadeisha Buchanan’s own goal had dragged the hosts back into it, converted a 59th-minute penalty awarded for Courtney Brosnan’s challenge on Reiten.

However, it was left to substitute Niamh Charles to wrap up the points with a third in the fifth minute of stoppage time.

Khadija Shaw also scored twice as Manchester City belatedly opened their account with a first league win of the season.

Shaw headed City in front against Leicester from Lauren Hemp’s cross after 24 minutes, although the home side had to be patient as they attempted to kill off the game.

Hemp finally extended their advantage when she converted Chloe Kelly’s 72nd-minute cross and after Alex Greenwood had seen her penalty saved by Kirstie Levell, Shaw added her second before Yui Hasegawa made it 4-0 at the death.

Niamh Fahey’s own goal was enough to edge Tottenham to a 1-0 home win over Liverpool.

The Republic of Ireland international defender deflected Celin Bizet Ildhusoy’s 11th-minute shot past keeper Rachael Laws for the game’s only goal despite a strong finish by the visitors.

