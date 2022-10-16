Antonee Robinson believes Fulham ‘need to do a bit more work’ on their defending

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport

Antonee Robinson believes Fulham ‘need to do a bit more work’ on their defending

By Press Association
October 16 2022, 10.32pm
Antonee Robinson believes Fulham need to focus more on their defending (Bradley Collyer/PA)
Antonee Robinson believes Fulham need to focus more on their defending (Bradley Collyer/PA)

Antonee Robinson believes Fulham need to focus more on their defending after they were twice forced to come from behind to earn a 2-2 draw at home to Bournemouth on Saturday.

Aleksandar Mitrovic’s 52nd-minute penalty took his tally for the Premier League season to seven and earned Fulham a point after Bournemouth had threatened to inflict a third successive loss on Marco Silva’s men.

Dominic Solanke had given the visitors a second-minute lead with their first attack of the game before Issa Diop levelled for the home side with his first goal for the club.

The Cherries re-took the lead just before the half-hour through Jefferson Lerma, but Mitrovic drew the teams level again and Fulham could consider themselves unlucky not to finish with three points after dominating for the last 20 minutes.

While Fulham, led by Mitrovic, have had few problems scoring goals, they have struggled at the other end of the pitch, keeping only one clean sheet this season and conceding 20 goals in 10 games, and left-back Robinson believes it is an area they need to improve on.

“It’s a tricky one especially because their first goal, we pretty much just blinked and one has ended up in the back of the net,” the 25-year-old said.

“I think we definitely need to do a bit more work on defending because at the end of the day goal difference is a massive thing this year, we’ve seen how tight the league is and that could be what it comes down to so.

“I think it’s just something we need to look at and also credit to Bernd (Leno) making some massive saves as well.

“I can’t fault the effort we’re making but we just need to tinker with a few things and make sure that we’re all getting in the positions that we need to be to defend.”

Solanke’s opening goal was his 50th for Bournemouth, on what was the club’s 200th game in the Premier League.

The forward said: “It’s fantastic to hit those milestones. Hopefully I can get a lot more.”

Solanke has made one England appearance to date – in November 2017 for a friendly against Brazil at Wembley – but the 25-year-old still harbours international aspirations.

“Of course (I still want to play for England), playing for your country is an amazing thing.

“I’ve had a taste of it before. Firstly I want to focus on being back in the Prem and doing my stuff at Bournemouth but I’m looking forward to it (a chance with the national side).”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from Sport

Arthur Mourgue scored 18 points as France overcame Greece (Martin Rickett/PA)
France warm up for England clash with win over World Cup debutants Greece
Alexia Putellas won the women’s Ballon d’Or for the second successive year (Francois Mori/AP)
Beth Mead runner-up as Barcelona’s Alexia Putellas wins women’s Ballon d’Or
The draw for the first round of the FA Cup has been made (Nick Potts/PA)
Seventh-tier Alvechurch to face League One Cheltenham in FA Cup first round
Andrew Omobamidele has been sidelined due to an ankle injury (Joe Giddens/PA)
Norwich without defender Andrew Omobamidele for game against Luton
Sir Alex Ferguson and Cristiano Ronaldo (Martin Rickett/PA)
Cristiano Ronaldo enjoys catch-up with his old boss – Monday’s sporting social
Wasps and England flanker Jack Willis (PA)
Eddie Jones says ‘history of resilience’ can help Jack Willis overcome adversity
Owen Farrell is viewed as the emblem of England’s fighting spirit by Eddie Jones (Mike Egerton/PA)
England head coach Eddie Jones hails Owen Farrell as an ‘icon of the game’
Wasps have gone into administration after its holding company ceased trading on Tuesday with immediate effect (David Davies/PA)
In pictures: The recent history of one of English rugby’s most successful clubs
John Lundstram felt Rangers showed character in beating Motherwell (Steve Welsh/PA)
John Lundstram: Win over Motherwell showed Rangers’ strength of character
Wasps’ club crest (PA)
Wasps go into administration and make playing and coaching staff redundant

Most Read

1
Dundee captain Charlie Adam could miss out upcoming games.
Ex-Dundee star Charlie Adam reveals new coaching role
2
Traffic jam. Image: Dominic Lipinski/PA Wire
Motorists vent fury over Tayside road charges plan
8
3
Head chef Kanaporn Green, owner Kat McLellan and head chef Jittawan Lusby in the kitchen. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson
Leven’s hidden gem Udon Thai Street Food offers authentic dishes to Fife locals
4
Donald Gordon, chairman of the Dundee Civic Trust.
Electric train bridge demolitions could cut off Broughty Ferry shops
10
5
Antony O'Hare.
Forfar dad snared by paedophile hunters banned from contact with children after grooming decoy…
6
Boo sniffed out more than 5,000 fake cigarettes.
Boo the sniffer dog helps bust seven shops selling fake cigarettes in Dundee
7
File photo dated 28/05/19 of actor Brian Cox who has said he went into "survival mode" following the death of his father from pancreatic cancer. PA Photo. Issue date: Sunday March 29, 2020. The star of HBO's Succession, 73, was eight when his mill worker father died, three weeks after being diagnosed with the disease. Speaking on Radio 4's Desert Island Discs, the Scottish actor told how his mother suffered a breakdown and the family were left in debt. See PA story SHOWBIZ Cox. Photo credit should read: Kirsty O'Connor/PA Wire
Dundee’s Hollywood star Brian Cox aims TV tirade at Liz Truss
8
8
Police are carrying out enquiries on Morgan Place in Dundee following the unexplained death of a teenage girl. Image: Amie Flett/DCT Media.
Police probe unexplained sudden death of teenage girl in Dundee
9
Over 100 bikers turned out in Ladybank on Sunday to pay respects to bike fanatic Frank Foster. Image: Kenny Smith/ DCT Media.
Fife family speechless after 100 bikers pay respects to terminally-ill dad
10
Sainsbury's, Tom Johnston Road, Dundee. Image: Kim Cessford.
Argos store inside Sainsbury’s Dundee hit by break-in

More from The Courier

Antonee Robinson believes Fulham need to focus more on their defending (Bradley Collyer/PA)
Monday court round-up — Musician exposed and mother biter jailed
Evening telegraph/ Courier Arbroath news CR0038936 G Jennings pics , Glow Sports at The Saltire Sports Centre in Arbroath run by Lauren Simpson, Aaron Burgess & Elliot Iverson, thursday 13th October.
Glow sports sessions to tackle anti-social behaviour offered in Angus schools
Photo shows two people standing in front of a windoe pane with an image of Dundee from decades ago.
ANDREW BATCHELOR: Dundee's Discovery Dome Experience is on a whole new level
The incident happened on the A922 near Lunan in Angus. Image: Google Street View.
Two taken to hospital after crash on A92 between Arbroath and Montrose
Bobby Linn (left) is congratulates by boss Dick Campbell on Friday night against Queen's Park. Image: SNS
Bobby Linn reveals desire to end career at Arbroath - but has no plans…
First Minister Nicola Sturgeon during "Iain Dale's All Talk with Nicola Sturgeon", at the Edinburgh International Conference Centre as part of the Edinburgh Festival Fringe. Picture date: Wednesday August 10, 2022. PA Photo. See PA story SCOTLAND Fringe. Photo credit should read: Jane Barlow/PA Wire
6 key questions as SNP unveils refreshed independence blueprint
Farmland opposite Westfield Loan is the planned site of the Scotia development. Image: Google Maps
£35 million housing plan launched for Forfar site
Ncuti Gatwa during his days at Dunfermline High School.
Doctor Who star Ncuti Gatwa's acting career began in Fife school show - with…
The first year students enjoyed the traditional Raisin Monday fun.
Best photos from St Andrews University's Raisin Monday celebrations 2022
Birds trapped in Asda's Dundee Milton.
Campaigners hit out as birds left trapped in Dundee Asda nets for days

Editor's Picks

Most Commented