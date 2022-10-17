Ross County defender Ben Purrington sidelined by ankle injury

Ross County defender Ben Purrington will be out for “a period of time” with an ankle injury, the Highland club have announced.
The 26-year-old left-back, who signed from Charlton in the summer, had to be helped off near the end of the 1-1 cinch Premiership draw against Dundee United on Saturday following an accidental clash with Terrors’ substitute Steven Fletcher.
The Staggies official Twitter account said: “We can today confirm that Ben Purrington will face a period of time out following an injury to his ankle sustained during Saturday’s match.
“We now begin the journey to recovery with Ben which will undoubtedly bring him back better & stronger.”
The draw kept Malky Mackay’s side bottom of the table, behind United and Kilmarnock on goal difference.