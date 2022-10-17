Richard Beale likely to name unchanged West Brom side against Bristol City

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

West Brom caretaker boss Richard Beale will be tempted to name an unchanged side for Tuesday night’s Sky Bet Championship clash with Bristol City.

The Baggies responded brilliantly under Beale on Saturday as they beat Reading 2-0 to claim only their second league win of the season.

Beale is eager to give everyone an opportunity to impress and could restore Kyle Bartley, Tom Rogic and Adam Reach to his matchday squad.

Defenders Semi Ajayi (ankle) and Kean Bryan (knee) and striker Daryl Dike (thigh) are not expected to return.

Bristol City are set to have midfielder Matty James back available after missing five games following a minor groin operation.

Robins boss Nigel Pearson will be keen to restore James in the middle in the wake of Saturday’s disappointing home defeat to Millwall.

Kal Naismith is set to be sidelined once again as he continues to shrug off a groin injury, but is expected to be fit for the weekend.

Pearson has indicated that he expects to make some changes to his line-up, with Tomas Kalas and Dylan Kadji among those looking most likely to be promoted from the bench.