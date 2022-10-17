Mason Mount enjoys Chelsea’s progress under Graham Potter

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Mason Mount enjoys Chelsea’s progress under Graham Potter

By Press Association
October 17 2022, 2.49pm
Chelsea’s Mason Mount struck twice to beat Aston Villa. (David Davies/PA)
Chelsea's Mason Mount struck twice to beat Aston Villa. (David Davies/PA)

Mason Mount believes Chelsea have proved their steel in the Champions League chase.

The midfielder’s double sealed a 2-0 win at Aston Villa on Sunday and a fifth successive win in all competitions.

It consolidated fourth spot in the Premier League with boss Graham Potter unbeaten in his six matches since joining from Brighton last month.

Aston Villa v Chelsea – Premier League – Villa Park
Chelsea are progressing well under Graham Potter (Nick Potts/PA)

Mount said: “We know we can do better, but we stuck it out, dug in and got the win. The gaffer says a lot we have got to suffer in games sometimes. We did that.

“We know as players in the game we’re not going to have the ball for the whole game. We are playing against top opposition who are going to have the ball and have chances.

“We have got to suffer through those times. I felt like we did that in the first half. The game didn’t feel right, but the most important thing was we came through and got into half-time 1-0. Then we can take a breather, speak, and see where we could change.

“We came out second half, regrouped, changed a few things to see how we could have more possession and create chances.”

Aston Villa v Chelsea – Premier League – Villa Park
Mason Mount scores the first of his double at Villa Park (David Davies/PA)

Mount scored his first goals of the season in front of England boss Gareth Southgate, who will name his World Cup squad this month.

“You never want to start the season without scoring for that long, but it happened to me last season, so I know how to deal with it,” the 23-year-old told the club’s official website.

“I don’t want it to happen, but it doesn’t bother me too much. I’m mentally strong, I stuck at it, and eventually in my head I’m thinking they’re going to come.”

Defeat kept the heat on Villa boss Steven Gerrard despite an improved performance with Blues goalkeeper Kepa Arrizabalaga producing brilliant saves to deny Jacob Ramsey and Danny Ings.

Aston Villa v Crystal Palace – Premier League – Villa Park
There was frustration for Danny Ings and Aston Villa (Zac Goodwin/PA)

They sit just a point above the relegation zone ahead of Thursday’s trip to Fulham.

Striker Ings told the club’s official website: “It’s always tough when you come off the pitch without scoring when you’ve had chances. They’re just not going in for us at the moment.

“Credit to their keeper, I thought he kept them in the game. My header and JJ’s (Ramsey) strike were magnificent saves. If they go in, it’s a different game.

“That’s our luck at the moment but you have to keep fighting together and keep pushing.”

