Adam Lallana set for Brighton recall against Nottingham Forest

Brighton are expected to include Adam Lallana in the starting line-up for the visit of Nottingham Forest on Tuesday.

Kaoru Mitoma however is likely to miss out with an ankle injury sustained during his side’s 2-0 defeat at Brentford on Friday.

The injury could also see the winger miss out on his side’s trip to Manchester United on Saturday.

Forest will give wing-backs Serge Aurier and Renan Lodi time to be fit for the long journey.

Aurier missed the defeat at Wolves with a muscle injury while Lodi has been absent for the last two games with a sprained ankle.

Lewis O’Brien is ill, Jack Colback (back) is struggling, while Moussa Niakhate (hamstring) and Omar Richards (calf) are long-term absentees.

Brighton provisional squad: Sanchez, Webster, Dunk, Estupinan, Veltman, March, Mac Allister, Gross, Caicedo, Trossard, Welbeck, Steele, Lamptey, Colwill, Lallana, Enciso, Mitoma, Gilmour, Sarmiento, Undav.

Nottingham Forest provisional squad: Henderson, Worrall, Williams, Aurier, McKenna, Lodi, Gibbs-White, Kouyate, Yates, Freuler, Johnson, Hennessey, Biancone, Boly, Bade, Cook, Toffolo, Lingard, Awoniyi, Surridge, Dennis.