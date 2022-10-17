A look at Ivan Toney’s penalty record and how he compares to England’s options

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
A look at Ivan Toney’s penalty record and how he compares to England’s options

By Press Association
October 17 2022, 4.21pm
Ivan Toney scores his penalty against Brighton (John Walton/PA)
Ivan Toney scores his penalty against Brighton (John Walton/PA)

Ivan Toney has continued his remarkable penalty record with goals in Brentford’s last two games to boost his World Cup claims.

The Bees striker was included in England’s squad for their Nations League games against Italy and Germany and though he did not feature, the spectre of a shoot-out in Qatar means Gareth Southgate will be hard-pressed to ignore the man described by his club manager Thomas Frank as “the best penalty taker in the world”.

Here, the PA news agency looks at Toney’s record and how he compares to England’s options.

Twenty-twenty vision

Ivan Toney, right, scores a penalty against Norwich last season
Ivan Toney scores a penalty against Norwich last season (Joe Giddens/PA)

Toney netted a consolation in Brentford’s heavy defeat to Newcastle from the spot then scored the second of his two goals in the win over Brighton from the same source.

He now has seven successful penalties from seven in the Premier League – only former Manchester City midfielder Yaya Toure and ex-Tottenham and Manchester United striker Dimitar Berbatov can boast a perfect record from more Premier League penalties, with 11 and nine respectively.

The Brentford star’s unblemished statistics stretch further back than that, though, with 20 out of 20 since he joined the club from Peterborough in 2020.

For his career as a whole, his record excluding shoot-outs reads 26 penalties taken, 25 scored, with the one black mark coming when he was denied by then-Barnsley keeper Adam Davies in 2018 while playing for Posh.

He has been similarly consistent in shoot-outs, scoring six out of seven and only failing when Bradford’s Ben Wilson saved his effort in the FA Cup in 2018.

Spot on for Qatar?

England players: penalty record

England’s penalty woes at major tournaments have been well documented, with the latest heartbreak coming in last summer’s European Championship final when Marcus Rashford, Jadon Sancho and Bukayo Saka missed in a shoot-out loss to Italy.

Southgate later bemoaned his squad’s lack of experience from the spot, listing only captain Harry Kane and fringe midfielder James Ward-Prowse as regular penalty takers at club level after Rashford fell down the pecking order at Manchester United.

“When we played Italy, their top five had taken more than 40 penalties in competitive matches,” Southgate said in March. “Kane is at that level and Marcus is next at 20.”

Toney bridges that gap with a record of 31 out of 33 including shoot-outs – and his 94 per cent success rate is higher than that of Kane, who has converted 60 of 70 or 86 per cent.

Rashford (14 of 17) is also over 80 per cent along with Tammy Abraham, an alternative to Toney as Kane’s back-up and boasting a record of 14 out of 16 from the spot. Southampton captain Ward-Prowse has scored 13 out of 17 (76 per cent).

Bukayo Saka scores a penalty for Arsenal
Bukayo Saka has shown character from the penalty spot since his Euro 2020 heartbreak (Aaron Chown/PA)

Chelsea duo Raheem Sterling and Mason Mount and Manchester United defender Harry Maguire are the only other England players with 10 senior penalties to their names, though Sterling has a poor conversion rate of 50 per cent. Eight of Mount’s 10 and all of Maguire’s penalties have come in shoot-outs.

Saka has responded in style to his Wembley nightmare, taking and scoring three Premier League penalties for Arsenal since, and against Chelsea, Manchester United and Liverpool to boot. That matches Sancho’s three-from-three in-game record.

Jarrod Bowen has seven successful penalties out of nine for West Ham and his previous club Hull, while Reece James, Kalvin Phillips – both injury concerns for Qatar – Eric Dier and Trent Alexander-Arnold have consistently found the net in shoot-outs.

