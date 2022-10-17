Rochdale hit with suspended six-point deduction over a breach of EFL regulations

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Rochdale have been hit with a suspended six-point deduction over a breach of EFL regulations.

An independent disciplinary commission imposed the sanction on the League Two club in relation to the acquisition of shares in the club by Morton House in July last year.

Andrew Curran, Darrell Rose, David Bottomley and Faical Safouane have also all been banned from operating as a ‘relevant person’. Curran, Rose and Bottomley have been banned for two years, with Safouane banned for 18 months.

The club and the individuals were charged by the EFL in March of this year, with all parties pleading guilty to all charges at a hearing last month.

The EFL said the written judgement would be published in due course.

EFL chief executive Trevor Birch said: “The updated Owners and Directors Test is a crucial element of the EFL’s regulatory responsibilities in the interests of all its member clubs, their supporters and everyone else involved or interested in football.

“The breaches in this case were serious as they deprived the EFL of the ability to carry out the necessary investigations into the identity of the proposed new owners, their proposed business plans, and the ultimate source and sufficiency of funding necessary to support those plans.

“These sanctions serve as an appropriate reminder to clubs, their officials and potential owners that disregarding those requirements can lead to significant consequences as this case has proved.”