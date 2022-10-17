Wasps go into administration and make playing and coaching staff redundant

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport

Wasps go into administration and make playing and coaching staff redundant

By Press Association
October 17 2022, 5.01pm
Wasps’ club crest (PA)
Wasps’ club crest (PA)

Wasps’ entire playing and coaching staff have been made redundant among 167 job losses on another dark day for English rugby.

Less than three weeks after their fellow Gallagher Premiership club Worcester went into administration, four-time English champions and twice European Cup winners Wasps followed suit.

They had already been suspended from the Premiership, following Worcester in seeing their season put on hold, with both clubs facing relegation.

Wasps were hit by by a winding-up order from HM Revenue and Customs for £2million in unpaid tax, and they were also required to repay a £35m bond which had helped finance the club’s relocation to Coventry during 2014.

Wasps Holdings Limited, the holding company for Wasps men’s and women’s rugby teams, plus Wasps Netball, has gone into administration and the company ceased trading with immediate effect. All members of the playing squads and coaching staff have lost their jobs.

The administrators FRP added that a small number of employees have been retained to support with the “orderly wind down of the company” and the operation of the CBS Arena, which is unaffected by administration and continues to trade as normal.

Wasps’ playing squad includes the likes of England internationals Joe Launchbury, Jack Willis, who was named in England’s Autumn Nations Series squad on Monday, Dan Robson and Brad Shields.

Wasps chief executive Stephen Vaughan said the club had been in dialogue with the Rugby Football Union and Premiership Rugby regarding relegation.

“They have been very good with us, very honest, they understand the situation,” he told Sky Sports.

“The difficulty the RFU face is I guess the precedent that may set with other clubs. We are in dialogue with them now to see what we can possibly do.

“We probably understand that we have to come back in the Championship next year, but there are a lot of players in there who would love to stick with Wasps, whether it’s in the Championship or the Premiership.

Lee Blackett
Wasps head coach Lee Blackett has described events as “sickening”. (Steve Welsh/PA)

“We’ve been on the market for a long time now, so it isn’t like this is a surprise to anybody.

“We are in genuine dialogue with people and having more conversations tomorrow and the day after. If it (buyer) is going to happen, we imagine there will be an announcement in the next three, four days.”

Asked what he wanted to see happen so other clubs could avoid the fate of Wasps and Worcester, Vaughan added: “Currently, the way it is set up, and it’s no fault of Premiership Rugby, the owners of all the clubs get to make decisions on the other clubs, and that is just not right.

“A bit like the NFL and NBA, we would have a commissioner. I think that would be essential, so decisions can be made for the greater good.

Wasps
Four-time Premiership champions Wasps face an uncertain future (David Davies/PA)

“Because it won’t just be Wasps. It’s Wasps today, Worcester a couple of weeks ago and it will be other clubs in the future. We need a strategic governance that allows the CEO of Premiership Rugby to make decisions.”

Wasps head coach Lee Blackett, meanwhile, added: “I am just sad. I think when you look at the players that I’ve seen through there, the staff upset – it’s sickening.

“There are players and staff who wanted to play Premiership Rugby this year, and unless something happens extremely quickly, I cannot see how that can happen.”

Wasps have been ever present in the Premiership since the competition began 25 years ago, winning it in 2003, 2004, 2005 and 2008.

Lawrence Dallaglio
Former Wasps captain Lawrence Dallaglio with the Premiership trophy (David Davies/PA)

They have also fielded some of England’s most well-known players during rugby union’s professional era, including World Cup winners Lawrence Dallaglio, Josh Lewsey and Simon Shaw.

Joint administrator Andrew Sheridan said: “This is a dark day for English rugby, and we know this will be devastating news for every Wasps player and member of staff, past players, sponsors, and their thousands of supporters throughout the world

“Our immediate focus is on supporting those who have lost their jobs this morning.

Wasps
Wasps’ emblem outside the Coventry Building Society Arena (Jacob King/PA)

“This will be an incredibly challenging time for every individual, and we will be assisting them in making claims to the redundancy payments service.

“The board and many others across the club have worked tirelessly over the last few weeks to try and find a solution that would allow the club to move forward, and it is with great regret that there has been insufficient time to allow this to happen.

“However, we remain in ongoing discussions with interested parties and are confident that a deal will be secured that will allow Wasps to continue.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from Sport

The draw for the first round of the FA Cup has been made (Nick Potts/PA)
Seventh-tier Alvechurch to face League One Cheltenham in FA Cup first round
Andrew Omobamidele has been sidelined due to an ankle injury (Joe Giddens/PA)
Norwich without defender Andrew Omobamidele for game against Luton
Sir Alex Ferguson and Cristiano Ronaldo (Martin Rickett/PA)
Cristiano Ronaldo enjoys catch-up with his old boss – Monday’s sporting social
Wasps and England flanker Jack Willis (PA)
Eddie Jones says ‘history of resilience’ can help Jack Willis overcome adversity
Owen Farrell is viewed as the emblem of England’s fighting spirit by Eddie Jones (Mike Egerton/PA)
England head coach Eddie Jones hails Owen Farrell as an ‘icon of the game’
Wasps have gone into administration after its holding company ceased trading on Tuesday with immediate effect (David Davies/PA)
In pictures: The recent history of one of English rugby’s most successful clubs
John Lundstram felt Rangers showed character in beating Motherwell (Steve Welsh/PA)
John Lundstram: Win over Motherwell showed Rangers’ strength of character
Rochdale have been handed a suspended six-point deduction over a breach of EFL regulations (Richard Sellers/PA)
Rochdale hit with suspended six-point deduction over a breach of EFL regulations
Merseyside Police are working with Manchester City to investigate claims coins were thrown at manager Pep Guardiola (Peter Byrne/PA)
Police work with Liverpool and Manchester City over incidents at Anfield clash
Blackburn’s Lewis Travis is suspended for the clash with Sunderland (Richard Sellers/PA)
Blackburn captain Lewis Travis to miss Sunderland game due to suspension

Most Read

1
Dundee captain Charlie Adam could miss out upcoming games.
Ex-Dundee star Charlie Adam reveals new coaching role
2
Traffic jam. Image: Dominic Lipinski/PA Wire
Motorists vent fury over Tayside road charges plan
8
3
Head chef Kanaporn Green, owner Kat McLellan and head chef Jittawan Lusby in the kitchen. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson
Leven’s hidden gem Udon Thai Street Food offers authentic dishes to Fife locals
4
Donald Gordon, chairman of the Dundee Civic Trust.
Electric train bridge demolitions could cut off Broughty Ferry shops
10
5
Antony O'Hare.
Forfar dad snared by paedophile hunters banned from contact with children after grooming decoy…
6
Boo sniffed out more than 5,000 fake cigarettes.
Boo the sniffer dog helps bust seven shops selling fake cigarettes in Dundee
7
File photo dated 28/05/19 of actor Brian Cox who has said he went into "survival mode" following the death of his father from pancreatic cancer. PA Photo. Issue date: Sunday March 29, 2020. The star of HBO's Succession, 73, was eight when his mill worker father died, three weeks after being diagnosed with the disease. Speaking on Radio 4's Desert Island Discs, the Scottish actor told how his mother suffered a breakdown and the family were left in debt. See PA story SHOWBIZ Cox. Photo credit should read: Kirsty O'Connor/PA Wire
Dundee’s Hollywood star Brian Cox aims TV tirade at Liz Truss
8
8
Police are carrying out enquiries on Morgan Place in Dundee following the unexplained death of a teenage girl. Image: Amie Flett/DCT Media.
Police probe unexplained sudden death of teenage girl in Dundee
9
Over 100 bikers turned out in Ladybank on Sunday to pay respects to bike fanatic Frank Foster. Image: Kenny Smith/ DCT Media.
Fife family speechless after 100 bikers pay respects to terminally-ill dad
10
Sainsbury's, Tom Johnston Road, Dundee. Image: Kim Cessford.
Argos store inside Sainsbury’s Dundee hit by break-in

More from The Courier

Wasps’ club crest (PA)
Monday court round-up — Musician exposed and mother biter jailed
Evening telegraph/ Courier Arbroath news CR0038936 G Jennings pics , Glow Sports at The Saltire Sports Centre in Arbroath run by Lauren Simpson, Aaron Burgess & Elliot Iverson, thursday 13th October.
Glow sports sessions to tackle anti-social behaviour offered in Angus schools
Photo shows two people standing in front of a windoe pane with an image of Dundee from decades ago.
ANDREW BATCHELOR: Dundee's Discovery Dome Experience is on a whole new level
The incident happened on the A922 near Lunan in Angus. Image: Google Street View.
Two taken to hospital after crash on A92 between Arbroath and Montrose
Bobby Linn (left) is congratulates by boss Dick Campbell on Friday night against Queen's Park. Image: SNS
Bobby Linn reveals desire to end career at Arbroath - but has no plans…
First Minister Nicola Sturgeon during "Iain Dale's All Talk with Nicola Sturgeon", at the Edinburgh International Conference Centre as part of the Edinburgh Festival Fringe. Picture date: Wednesday August 10, 2022. PA Photo. See PA story SCOTLAND Fringe. Photo credit should read: Jane Barlow/PA Wire
6 key questions as SNP unveils refreshed independence blueprint
Farmland opposite Westfield Loan is the planned site of the Scotia development. Image: Google Maps
£35 million housing plan launched for Forfar site
Ncuti Gatwa during his days at Dunfermline High School.
Doctor Who star Ncuti Gatwa's acting career began in Fife school show - with…
The first year students enjoyed the traditional Raisin Monday fun.
Best photos from St Andrews University's Raisin Monday celebrations 2022
Birds trapped in Asda's Dundee Milton.
Campaigners hit out as birds left trapped in Dundee Asda nets for days

Editor's Picks

Most Commented