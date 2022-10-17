In pictures: The recent history of one of English rugby’s most successful clubs

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
In pictures: The recent history of one of English rugby’s most successful clubs

By Press Association
October 17 2022, 6.03pm
Wasps have gone into administration after its holding company ceased trading on Tuesday with immediate effect (David Davies/PA)

Wasps, one of English rugby union’s most successful clubs, have been placed in administration.

More than 160 employees have been made redundant, including all members of the playing squads and coaching staff from the men’s and women’s rugby teams, plus Wasps netball.

Here, the PA news agency takes a look back at the famous club’s recent history in pictures.

Wasps captain Mark Weedon hoists the Tetley’s Bitter Cup in 1999 at Twickenham after his club beat Newcastle to win the competition for the first time. They had lost in their four previous finals (Tom Hevezi/PA)
Wasps defended their Tetley’s Bitter Cup crown the following season when skipper Lawrence Dallaglio led them to victory against Northampton (Tom Hevezi/PA)
Former rugby league star Shaun Edwards, left, spent 10 years as Wasps’ defensive coach from 2001, working alongside former head coach Warren Gatland, right, from 2002-2005 (David Davies/PA)
Wasps beat Gloucester in the Zurich Premiership Cup final in 2003 to become champions of England for a third time (David Davies/PA)
Former Wasps captain Lawrence Dallaglio, left, and Joe Worsley lifted the European Challenge Cup after victory over Bath, also in 2003 (David Davies/PA)
Wasps became European champions for the first time in 2004 after overcoming Toulouse at Twickenham (David Davies/PA)
It was a golden era for Wasps, who followed up their 2004 European triumph a week later by defeating Bath to defend their domestic title (Chris Young/PA)
Wasps were crowned English champions for a third successive year in 2005 under Warren Gatland, front left (David Davies/PA)
Former director of rugby Ian McGeechan guided Wasps to their second European club triumph in 2007 (David Davies/PA)
Lawrence Dallaglio skippered Wasps to their sixth Premiership title after victory over Leicester in 2008 in his final match before retirement (David Davies/PA)
Wasps relocated from Adams Park to the Ricoh Arena in Coventry in 2014 (David Davies/PA)
In 2021 Wasps launched their new logo to bring all their men’s and women’s rugby teams, their netball team and their amateur rugby sides under one identity (Nick Potts/PA)
Lawrence Dallaglio and Josh Lewsey, both pictured, were joined in England’s 2003 World Cup-winning squad by Wasps team-mates Joe Worsley, Stuart Abbott and Simon Shaw (PA)

