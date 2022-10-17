In pictures: The recent history of one of English rugby’s most successful clubs By Press Association October 17 2022, 6.03pm Wasps have gone into administration after its holding company ceased trading on Tuesday with immediate effect (David Davies/PA) [[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up Wasps, one of English rugby union’s most successful clubs, have been placed in administration. More than 160 employees have been made redundant, including all members of the playing squads and coaching staff from the men’s and women’s rugby teams, plus Wasps netball. Here, the PA news agency takes a look back at the famous club’s recent history in pictures. Wasps captain Mark Weedon hoists the Tetley’s Bitter Cup in 1999 at Twickenham after his club beat Newcastle to win the competition for the first time. They had lost in their four previous finals (Tom Hevezi/PA) Wasps defended their Tetley’s Bitter Cup crown the following season when skipper Lawrence Dallaglio led them to victory against Northampton (Tom Hevezi/PA) Former rugby league star Shaun Edwards, left, spent 10 years as Wasps’ defensive coach from 2001, working alongside former head coach Warren Gatland, right, from 2002-2005 (David Davies/PA) Wasps beat Gloucester in the Zurich Premiership Cup final in 2003 to become champions of England for a third time (David Davies/PA) Former Wasps captain Lawrence Dallaglio, left, and Joe Worsley lifted the European Challenge Cup after victory over Bath, also in 2003 (David Davies/PA) Wasps became European champions for the first time in 2004 after overcoming Toulouse at Twickenham (David Davies/PA) It was a golden era for Wasps, who followed up their 2004 European triumph a week later by defeating Bath to defend their domestic title (Chris Young/PA) Wasps were crowned English champions for a third successive year in 2005 under Warren Gatland, front left (David Davies/PA) Former director of rugby Ian McGeechan guided Wasps to their second European club triumph in 2007 (David Davies/PA) Lawrence Dallaglio skippered Wasps to their sixth Premiership title after victory over Leicester in 2008 in his final match before retirement (David Davies/PA) Wasps relocated from Adams Park to the Ricoh Arena in Coventry in 2014 (David Davies/PA) In 2021 Wasps launched their new logo to bring all their men’s and women’s rugby teams, their netball team and their amateur rugby sides under one identity (Nick Potts/PA) Lawrence Dallaglio and Josh Lewsey, both pictured, were joined in England’s 2003 World Cup-winning squad by Wasps team-mates Joe Worsley, Stuart Abbott and Simon Shaw (PA) Already a subscriber? 