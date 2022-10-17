Cristiano Ronaldo enjoys catch-up with his old boss – Monday’s sporting social By Press Association October 17 2022, 6.37pm Sir Alex Ferguson and Cristiano Ronaldo (Martin Rickett/PA) [[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up Sports stars and clubs across the world continue to provide an insight into their lives on social media. Here, the PA news agency looks at some of the best examples from October 17. Football Cristiano Ronaldo caught up with his old boss. Always good to be with you boss! 🙏🏽 pic.twitter.com/TP4bzkgDCz— Cristiano Ronaldo (@Cristiano) October 17, 2022 Bruno Fernandes paid tribute to David De Gea. 500 times DDG 🔥 Something that should make you and everyone that follow you through these 11 years really proud of the achievement ! It’s an honour for me to share many moments with you and more to come ❤️ pic.twitter.com/REoaglaKUs— Bruno Fernandes (@B_Fernandes8) October 16, 2022 Fabinho was looking for more of the same. This is Anfield! Big one yesterday, boys. Let's keep working hard for more special days like that. 🙏🏽💪🏾 pic.twitter.com/VD9PcnAAlq— Fabinho (@_fabinhotavares) October 17, 2022 Mixed emotions for Liam Cooper. Tough one to take yesterday. Quick turnaround and looking for 3 points midweek. On a personal note, delighted to have made my 250th appearance. Thanks for the continued support. MOT 🙌🏼 pic.twitter.com/REttfBlEuB— Liam Cooper (@LiamCooper__) October 17, 2022 All set for the awards ceremony. Next stop: #Ballondor gala pic.twitter.com/CNX54tW1LR— FC Barcelona (@FCBarcelona) October 17, 2022 Rugby Union Danny Cipriani was saddened by Wasps’ plight. I’m gutted for everyone involved at @WaspsRugby from the fans, staff and players. Sad day for rugby… https://t.co/BAjIUyuEKI— Danny Cipriani (@DannyCipriani87) October 17, 2022 Formula One Valtteri Bottas went for a ride. First time first on a 🚲The BWR Kansas 40mile course was a blast! Had lot of fun and @tiffanycromwell let me win 😃Thanks for the great event and @canyon_bikes for the best support!#VB77 pic.twitter.com/ybwlcDh3UU— Valtteri Bottas (@ValtteriBottas) October 16, 2022 George Russell enjoyed some time out in the country. A day in the country 🇬🇧❤️ pic.twitter.com/RjcQZO8LFE— George Russell (@GeorgeRussell63) October 16, 2022 Happy 43rd birthday Kimi. Happy birthday to the Iceman, Kimi Räikkönen! 🥳❄️ pic.twitter.com/GA4muNKa19— McLaren (@McLarenF1) October 17, 2022 It's Kimi's birthday! 🎂Join us in celebrating the Iceman's special day, by looking back on another special day… his last epic win in F1! ⏪#USGP #F1 @ScuderiaFerrari pic.twitter.com/7CVymh1Z0T— Formula 1 (@F1) October 17, 2022 Five years ago Lewis Hamilton did the bolt….with Usain Bolt. Do the bolt ⚡️ Remember this from the #USGP in 2017 😁 @usainbolt pic.twitter.com/dKbyl1ORTJ— Mercedes-AMG PETRONAS F1 Team (@MercedesAMGF1) October 17, 2022 Tennis Naomi Osaka reflected on reaching 25. 25 pic.twitter.com/JtEmPXj9dJ— NaomiOsaka大坂なおみ (@naomiosaka) October 17, 2022 Boxing Ricky Hatton was having a work out. Tough 8 x 3s. Going through the gears now,flat out but getting second winds/recovery rate improving rapid now. #hitman #getupthereboy pic.twitter.com/YKycsEGr0S— Ricky Hatton MBE (@HitmanHatton) October 17, 2022 Already a subscriber? 