AFC Wimbledon condemn ‘unacceptable’ behaviour of fans after Sutton defeat

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

AFC Wimbledon have hit out at the “unacceptable” behaviour of some of their supporters following Saturday’s derby defeat to Sutton.

The Sky Bet League Two side say some club personnel were subjected to verbal and even physical abuse after the Dons’ 1-0 loss at the Cherry Red Records Stadium.

The match was the first league meeting between the clubs since Wimbledon were reformed in 2002 and attracted a new record crowd for the new Plough Lane venue of 8,568.

A club statement read: “Saturday’s result was understandably frustrating for everyone but the game was further marred by several unacceptable incidents that AFC Wimbledon cannot – and will not – tolerate.

“Many of our loyal fans, volunteers and staff have worked tirelessly to rebuild our club from scratch and facilitate our return to Plough Lane.

“They freely give their time and energy and yet some found themselves targets of vitriol and hatred as a tiny band of ‘supporters’ inexcusably turned their frustration into anger.

“Several unsavoury incidents have now been reported to us, with club staff, volunteers and Dons Trust Board members on the receiving end of verbal and even physical abuse.

“The club takes a zero-tolerance approach to verbal or physical abuse directed towards its staff and volunteers and, where possible, action will be taken against those responsible.”