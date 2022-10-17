Djed Spence feels his tactical knowledge has improved since Tottenham move

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport

Djed Spence feels his tactical knowledge has improved since Tottenham move

By Press Association
October 17 2022, 10.32pm
Djed Spence made his home debut for Tottenham in Saturday’s 2-0 win over Everton (Andrew Matthews/PA)
Djed Spence made his home debut for Tottenham in Saturday’s 2-0 win over Everton (Andrew Matthews/PA)

Djed Spence believes his tactical knowledge has improved since joining Tottenham and insists he will be “ready” for when a chance presents itself.

The £12.5million signing has barely featured for Spurs following a summer move from Middlesbrough, with boss Antonio Conte referring to him as a “club signing” on several occasions.

Conte’s tone on the England Under-21 full-back has become more positive in recent weeks, though, and he admitted on Friday that Spence was “starting to understand” the demands of being a Tottenham player.

Tottenham Hotspur v Southampton – Premier League – Tottenham Hotspur Stadium
Djed Spence has made two appearances this season (Kirsty O’Connor/PA)

A day later and the 22-year-old was rewarded with only his second appearance of the campaign in the final exchanges of the 2-0 win over Everton.

Quizzed after the victory over his improvements since his July transfer, Spence said: “Definitely my tactical side. I am learning a lot from training and learning a lot from the guys, so I am learning a lot at the moment.

“I guess it is just something new that me, myself, I have got to learn but I am working hard to improve, working hard to get in the team and hopefully I can get some run of games soon.

“I have just got to be patient and when my time comes, I’ve just got to take it.”

Spence’s late cameo against Everton saw him make an overdue home debut and his popularity with the Spurs fans was clear from the minute he was called back from his warm-up to the dugout to be readied to come on.

A huge roar of noise met his introduction at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium and the defender believes he has settled in well at his new club.

“I appreciate the love from everybody,” Spence added.

“Obviously my first game here so I really appreciate it and I just can’t wait to get going.

“Everyone has welcomed me. There is not one specific player, all the team have welcomed me, all the staff, so it has been good.”

Plenty of enthusiasm met Spence’s arrival in N17 but that was tempered after Conte’s “club signing” comments in July.

He did hand the youngster his first Tottenham appearance as a substitute away to ex-loan side Nottingham Forest in August and many have predicted a full debut could occur next month when the two Premier League rivals do battle at the City Ground on November 9 in the Carabao Cup.

But Spence insisted: “I mean I want to play not just in the cup, in the league as well so whether my first start comes in the league or the cup, I’ve just got to be ready.

“I always believe in myself but football, you never know what happens in football so you’ve just got to be patient and when the time comes, the time will come.

“I didn’t really see it (the club signing comment). I don’t really pay attention. I just train, you know, pay attention to my football and train hard. Let the rest do the rest obviously.”

Former Fulham trainee Spence also paid tribute after Saturday’s game to the late Gian Piero Ventrone, who died earlier in October after spending 11 months as Spurs’ fitness coach.

“Yeah probably but it was good stuff,” Spence replied when asked if Ventrone’s sessions were the hardest he had faced.

“He was a good guy, always pushing us to our limits. Obviously I didn’t know him as well as the other boys but what I knew was he was a very hard-working guy.

“He always made sure we did things right and would push ourselves to places we thought we couldn’t go so yeah, he was a top guy.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from Sport

Premiership clubs Wasps and Worcester are in administration Mike Egerton/PA)
Rugby authorities to face parliamentary committee over sport’s financial crisis
Pat Cummins is Australia’s new ODI captain (Jason O’Brien/PA)
Australia’s Test captain Pat Cummins named ODI skipper
Ben Garner’s Charlton were comfortable winners (John Walton/PA)
Ben Garner praises Charlton’s work ethic after win over 10-man Portsmouth
Steve Cooper’s Nottingham Forest have lost six of their last seven games (Mike Egerton/PA)
Steve Cooper urges Nottingham Forest to face up to reality of relegation fight
AFC Wimbledon have condemned the behaviour of some of their supporters at the weekend (Kieran Cleeves/PA)
AFC Wimbledon condemn ‘unacceptable’ behaviour of fans after Sutton defeat
Eoghan O’Connell scored in Charlton’s win (John Walton/PA)
Ten-man Portsmouth endure night to forget as Charlton secure comfortable win
Karim Benzema capped a memorable year with the 2022 Ballon d’Or trophy (Francois Mori/AP)
Real Madrid forward Karim Benzema wins Ballon d’Or for first time
Arthur Mourgue scored 18 points as France overcame Greece (Martin Rickett/PA)
France warm up for England clash with win over World Cup debutants Greece
Alexia Putellas won the women’s Ballon d’Or for the second successive year (Francois Mori/AP)
Beth Mead runner-up as Barcelona’s Alexia Putellas wins women’s Ballon d’Or
The draw for the first round of the FA Cup has been made (Nick Potts/PA)
Seventh-tier Alvechurch to face League One Cheltenham in FA Cup first round

Most Read

1
Dundee captain Charlie Adam could miss out upcoming games.
Ex-Dundee star Charlie Adam reveals new coaching role
2
Traffic jam. Image: Dominic Lipinski/PA Wire
Motorists vent fury over Tayside road charges plan
8
3
Head chef Kanaporn Green, owner Kat McLellan and head chef Jittawan Lusby in the kitchen. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson
Leven’s hidden gem Udon Thai Street Food offers authentic dishes to Fife locals
4
Donald Gordon, chairman of the Dundee Civic Trust.
Electric train bridge demolitions could cut off Broughty Ferry shops
10
5
Antony O'Hare.
Forfar dad snared by paedophile hunters banned from contact with children after grooming decoy…
6
Boo sniffed out more than 5,000 fake cigarettes.
Boo the sniffer dog helps bust seven shops selling fake cigarettes in Dundee
7
File photo dated 28/05/19 of actor Brian Cox who has said he went into "survival mode" following the death of his father from pancreatic cancer. PA Photo. Issue date: Sunday March 29, 2020. The star of HBO's Succession, 73, was eight when his mill worker father died, three weeks after being diagnosed with the disease. Speaking on Radio 4's Desert Island Discs, the Scottish actor told how his mother suffered a breakdown and the family were left in debt. See PA story SHOWBIZ Cox. Photo credit should read: Kirsty O'Connor/PA Wire
Dundee’s Hollywood star Brian Cox aims TV tirade at Liz Truss
8
8
Police are carrying out enquiries on Morgan Place in Dundee following the unexplained death of a teenage girl. Image: Amie Flett/DCT Media.
Police probe unexplained sudden death of teenage girl in Dundee
9
Over 100 bikers turned out in Ladybank on Sunday to pay respects to bike fanatic Frank Foster. Image: Kenny Smith/ DCT Media.
Fife family speechless after 100 bikers pay respects to terminally-ill dad
10
Sainsbury's, Tom Johnston Road, Dundee. Image: Kim Cessford.
Argos store inside Sainsbury’s Dundee hit by break-in

More from The Courier

Neighbours Joan Forbes and Chris Main oppose the development. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson.
Residents unite as appeal lodged against refusal of St Andrews clifftop homes plan
St Johnstone ended their first set of league fixtures with defeat at Livingston. Image: SNS.
St Johnstone analysis: Same points as last season after first set of fixtures but…
James McPake.
Dunfermline take pride in staying unbeaten longer than Manchester City but James McPake gives…
ABP employee inspects beef carcases in their meat processing plant in Ireland. Image: Aidan Crawley
Perth abattoir gas leak shows meat processing is unsafe say environmental campaigners
Suzanne Neave leaves Dundee Sheriff Court.
Montrose woman avoids mandatory five-year prison term despite stun gun possession
The exhibition features rare images of Nelson Mandela.
Nelson Mandela: Dundee exhibition shows rare images of anti-apartheid activist
Monifieth Swimming Club gave their members a trip to the Megabowl, Dundee, as a treat for winning the Midlands 1st and 3rd Divisions.
Do you remember life in the fast lane at Dundee's Megabowl?
The public are to have say on plans for 50 new homes in a Fife village.
Plans for 50 new houses in Fife village
Local women share their stories of menopause.
The menopause and me: Local women share their stories
3
Djed Spence made his home debut for Tottenham in Saturday’s 2-0 win over Everton (Andrew Matthews/PA)
6 unusual menopause symptoms you may not know about

Editor's Picks

Most Commented