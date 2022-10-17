Ben Garner praises Charlton’s work ethic after win over 10-man Portsmouth

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Ben Garner praises Charlton’s work ethic after win over 10-man Portsmouth

By Press Association
October 17 2022, 11.10pm
Ben Garner’s Charlton were comfortable winners (John Walton/PA)
Ben Garner's Charlton were comfortable winners (John Walton/PA)

Ben Garner praised the work ethic of his Charlton side as they maintained their impressive home record with a 3-0 victory over 10-man Portsmouth.

The Addicks are unbeaten at The Valley in their nine matches in all competitions there this season, with 16 of their 22 league goals scored in SE7.

Charlton were 2-0 ahead at the interval. Ryan Inniss showed strength and desire to climb over Portsmouth centre-back Michael Morrison and head in Scott Fraser’s cross after 17 minutes.

Corey Blackett-Taylor, a superb outlet down the left, drove through the legs of Joshua Griffiths in the 31st minute after his run was picked out by Charlie Kirk.

Referee Dean Whitestone sent off Marlon Pack for a second bookable offence in the 66th minute. The impressive Fraser, fouled by the Portsmouth midfielder, provided extra punishment from the resultant free-kick with Eoghan O’Connell guiding his header beyond Griffiths.

It is the first time that Charlton have won back-to-back matches under Garner and moved them up to 10th in the table.

He said: “It was a fantastic result and I’m really pleased with the performance. Every player was incredible in terms of our team ethic, our work-rate and togetherness and then some real quality in possession.

“I’m never completely satisfied. We could’ve been better in the last 10 minutes and managed the ball a lot better 11 v 10, but I’ll let the players off this evening and deal with it later in the week.

“We’re disappointed with where we were, we’ve just had too many draws. Even the games here that’s four wins and three draws – we could easily have won all seven and probably should have won a couple more. We’re hunting down now. We have to win games.

“Corey was excellent. The pleasing thing was the way he worked for the team – if he does that I’ll forgive everything else.”

Portsmouth are winless in four league matches.

Manager Danny Cowley said: “It was a tough night for us. Everything that could go wrong, did go wrong. We’ve picked up a sending off and three injuries to boot.

“We concede from a set-piece which is disappointing and then we concede quite quickly again. We have a counter-attack and it should be a really good moment for us, we lose the ball and they are very athletic in that moment, transitioned through us and scored.

“Then you have to risk a little bit and that makes you more vulnerable against an athletic team who are good in the one-v-one moments.

“In the last three games we’ve probably not found the same level of performance and, as a result, we’ve not got the outcomes we’ve wanted.

“We’ll stay level. We didn’t get too high when we had a really good start. We won’t get too low now. We’ll be disappointed tonight but we’ll learn and we’ll move forward.”

