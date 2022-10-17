Australia’s Test captain Pat Cummins named ODI skipper

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Australia’s Test captain Pat Cummins named ODI skipper

By Press Association
October 17 2022, 11.58pm
Pat Cummins is Australia’s new ODI captain (Jason O’Brien/PA)

Australia’s Test captain Pat Cummins will also take over as skipper of the ODI side, the country’s cricket board has announced.

The 50-over role had become vacant following the retirement of Aaron Finch from the format last month.

Fast bowler Cummins, who has 73 ODI caps, has been the Test captain since last year and oversaw the Ashes victory over England last winter.

Ben Oliver of Cricket Australia said: “We are very fortunate to have a number of high-quality leaders and senior players across all formats.

“The board and selectors agree Pat is the ideal choice to lead the ODI team through the next period, including the 2023 World Cup.”

Cummins said: “I have thoroughly enjoyed playing under Finchy and have learnt an enormous amount from his leadership.

“They are significant shoes to fill although we are extremely fortunate to have a one-day squad with a huge amount of experience.”

