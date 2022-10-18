Alex Iwobi wants to be a role model just like his uncle Jay-Jay Okocha

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport

Alex Iwobi wants to be a role model just like his uncle Jay-Jay Okocha

By Press Association
October 18 2022, 8.02am
Everton midfielder Alex Iwobi wants to become a role model for youngsters (Isaac Parkin/PA)
Everton midfielder Alex Iwobi wants to become a role model for youngsters (Isaac Parkin/PA)

Everton midfielder Alex Iwobi wants to emulate his uncle Jay-Jay Okocha and become a role model for youngsters.

The Nigeria international has overcome a difficult start to his career at Goodison Park and is the player who has arguably flourished the most since Frank Lampard took over in January.

Iwobi is not a naturally out-going, self-confident person but he has been nurtured by Lampard, who has made him comfortable with a defined position in midfield, and is becoming a key player for his manager.

The 26-year-old grew up in awe of Okocha, a supremely-talented attacking midfielder who lit up the Premier League with Bolton in the early 2000s, and he hopes a little bit of family magic has transferred to him so he can inspire the next generation.

“He was an entertaining player to watch, and the skills he used to do were outrageous skills, that you only really see freestylers do,” he said.

“So, yeah, hopefully the younger viewers will learn a bit more about him and understand why I chuck in some skills too.

“I mean, that’s what kids want to see, you know – people having fun. He was a fun guy to watch.

“Sometimes I feel like I’m just that same kid that wants to express myself and play football but when I do realise that ‘Wow, I have an influence on kids’. It’s mad. I just want to put positive things out there for them.

“It’s nice that kids look up to me and try to imitate me and play like me because I was once that kid who used to look up to my uncle.

“I find it weird but I do enjoy it.”

October is Black History Month and all Premier League matches last week were dedicated to No Room for Racism and players took the knee in all 20 matches to show their support.

Club captains decided at the start of the season to use the gesture more sparingly, using it at more significant moments like the round of Boxing Day games immediately after the World Cup, the final day of the season and cup finals.

There has been a debate about whether taking the knee still carries the same impact but Iwobi is keen the message is still heard.

“Black lives do matter, all lives do matter, so it’s just embracing that no matter where we are in the world, we are one, and everyone can embrace it,” he added.

“Taking the knee, yeah, it’s big, especially for kids who don’t really know what’s going on.

“If they look at the Premier League and players taking the knee, they will be interested to know the cause.

“By showing people out there that we support that and what it does for people I’m sure it educates them.

“If they see people in the Premier League, or see other people speaking out, it will make them feel more comfortable to share their experiences, and hopefully get some help and some guidance through whatever they’re going through.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from Sport

Wolves caretaker manager Steve Davis does not believe the search for a new boss is affecting his players (Zac Goodwin/PA)
Managerial uncertainty not affecting Wolves performances, says Steve Davis
Eilish McColgan’s British and European 10k record has been invalidated after organisers of the Great Scottish Run found the course was 150m short. (Jacob King/PA)
Eilish McColgan’s 10k record invalid after run course found to be 150m short
Rob Baxter’s Exeter were set to face Wasps last weekend (Steve Haag/PA)
Exeter chief Rob Baxter defends RFU over Wasps and Worcester treatment
Liam Livingstone hopes to be in England’s XI against Afghanistan this weekend (Zac Goodwin/PA)
Liam Livingstone keen to play a part in England’s T20 World Cup bid
Merseyside Police have received a complaint of alleged criminal damage to the team bus after it left Anfield on Sunday (Peter Byrne/PA)
Merseyside Police receive complaint of alleged criminal damage to Man City bus
Durham have not offered any support to a man who was abused by former county junior coach Michael Strange as a child (Will Matthews/PA)
Sex assault survivor calls for independent inquiry into abuse within cricket
Court artist sketch by Elizabeth Cook of footballer Mason Greenwood, appearing in the dock at Manchester Magistrates’ Court on charges of attempted rape, engaging in controlling and coercive behaviour, and assault. All three charges relate to the same woman (PA)
Bail granted for rape attempt accused footballer Mason Greenwood
Andrew Balbirnie’s Ireland claimed a thrilling victory over Scotland (David Davies/PA)
Andy Balbirnie celebrates Ireland’s ‘pretty special’ achievement at World Cup
The company behind the European Super League has appointed a new chief executive (Adam Davy/PA)
Breakaway European Super League ‘could be running by 2024’ says chief executive
Reece Topley has been ruled out of the T20 World Cup (Kieran Cleeves/PA)
England bowler Reece Topley out of T20 World Cup with an ankle injury

Most Read

1
Eilish McColgan wins Great Scottish Run.
Dundee hero Eilish McColgan’s records wiped out after Great Scottish Run blunder
2
John Alexander.
Dundee City Council leader ‘scratching his head’ over how he will pay his household…
4
3
Michelle Fletcher has set up a car pool group. Image: Michelle Fletcher.
Angus woman gets up at 4am to share Stagecoach’s daily X7 cancellations with families…
4
The A90 Perth to Dundee road, near Inchture
Medics rush to help victim of horror Perthshire smash on A90 central reservation
5
Dundee school assault
Three boys, 12, reported to prosecutors over ‘serious assault’ near Dundee school
6
dundee espresso lab
Inside the newly opened Dundee Espresso Lab serving up Italian desserts and Kyoto-style coffee
7
Katie Dolatowski ran from Kirkcaldy Sheriff Court after sentencing. Image: DC Thomson.
Sex offender Katie Dolatowski placed on curfew for failing to tell police of move…
8
Tommy O'Dell and his DMA's bandmates will perform at Fat Sam's Live in April. Image: Andrew Cawley
Australian rockers DMA’S announce Dundee show
9
A packed Saints section at Easter Road last season. Image: SNS.
St Johnstone accept defeat in bid to get more tickets for Friday night clash…
10
Eric Hepburn.
Covid tester cleared of stalking ‘terrified’ Blairgowrie volunteer

More from The Courier

Photo shows a sign for Broughty Ferry railway station, with the name written in English and Gaelic.
STEVE FINAN: Stop pretending Scotland is a Gaelic-speaking nation
Henry's Coffee House in City Square
Henry’s Coffee House Dundee drive-thru plans recommended for refusal
A frustrated Edwards salutes the United fans. Image: SNS
EXCLUSIVE: Ryan Edwards accuses referee Kevin Clancy of time-wasting jibe in Dundee United defeat
James McPake was full of praise for Craig Wighton. Photographs: Craig Brown.
James McPake says it's Dunfermline's job to get 'vintage' Craig Wighton back to Premiership…
To go with story by Matteo Bell. Residents at two Fife care homes have showcase their new skills at their graduation ceremonies. Picture shows; Joseph Russell. Fife. Supplied by Four Seasons Health Care Group Date; 17/10/2022
Fife care home residents show off new graffiti skills at 'graduation' ceremony
The migrating autumn visitors fill the skyline over Montrose. Image: Paul Reid
Montrose Pinkies peak at nearly 40,000: But how do you count such a huge…
Seagreen wind farm jackets at the Port of Nigg. Seagreen is one of SSE Renewables' projects that help Scotland's economy
Top 4 results of SSE Renewables’ projects & activities in Scotland
The dilapidated Crown Hotel in Cowdenbeath. Image: DC Thomson.
Fire-ravaged Cowdenbeath hotel to be transformed into shops and flats
King Street in Stanley, Perthshire
Five cars targeted by overnight thieves in Stanley
The VAR set-up in Baillieston. Image: SNS
Everything you need to know about how VAR will work in Scottish football

Editor's Picks

Most Commented