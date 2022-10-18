There is a ceiling – Eddie Howe insists Newcastle cannot ‘spend what they want’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
There is a ceiling – Eddie Howe insists Newcastle cannot ‘spend what they want’

By Press Association
October 18 2022, 11.10am
Newcastle head coach Eddie Howe has hit back at Jurgen Klopp’s claims over the club’s finances (Mike Egerton/PA)
Newcastle head coach Eddie Howe has hit back at Jurgen Klopp’s claims over the club’s finances (Mike Egerton/PA)

Eddie Howe has hit back at Jurgen Klopp’s claim that Newcastle can spend whatever they want.

The Liverpool boss last week congratulated the Magpies, as well as Manchester City and Paris St Germain, on their financial power, after sporting director Dan Ashworth’s assertion that there was “no ceiling” on the club’s ambition under their new Saudi-backed owners.

Asked about Klopp’s comments, head coach Howe, whose side faces Everton at St James’ Park on Wednesday evening, said: “It’s a difficult one because it’s probably been used in the wrong way. What Dan meant with his comment was there’s no ceiling to our ambition long term.

“We have huge plans and want to go to places with huge ambitions, but the reality of what we are working towards and working with, there is a ceiling because of all the things I have sat here and explained every week: Financial Fair Play, we’re still in a training ground that’s being renovated.

“We’re not living that life that is being discussed. We are living a very different reality. Our wage bill is very controlled. We’re trying to do things in a very stable and controlled way.

“Although we have spent money on players, it has not been extravagant or out of sync with the rest of the Premier League. Everyone has to be careful with their comments and opinions.”

Amanda Staveley’s consortium, in which Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund holds an 80 per cent stake, has invested in the region of £210million in the last two transfer windows, but has not done so on the kind of marquee signings mooted as the deal went through.

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp was sent from the dugout during Sunday's win over Manchester City
Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp was sent from the dugout during Sunday’s win over Manchester City (Peter Byrne/PA)

Howe, who felt moved to “to stand up for my football club” in the wake of Klopp’s remarks with relations between the clubs having become strained following the Reds’ last-gasp win over Newcastle in August, said: “We haven’t splashed the money maybe people thought we would have done initially.

“Yes, the ambition is huge in the long term, but in the short term, we are trying to improve everything we deliver for our players and we are still working towards that. We are a long, long way from where we want to be.”

Klopp found himself in the spotlight at the weekend after being sent from the dugout during his team’s impressive 1-0 Premier League win over champions City on Sunday, after berating one of referee Anthony Taylor’s assistants on the sideline.

Asked how difficult it is for a coach to keep his emotions in check, Howe said: “I am very aware that I am going to be looked at by millions and millions of people, especially children, and I think you have an expectation to make sure the game is upheld in the right way and with the right spirit.

Newcastle head coach Eddie Howe has vowed to keep calm on the touchline
Newcastle head coach Eddie Howe has vowed to keep calm on the touchline (John Walton/PA)

“I am certainly aware of my demeanour and behaviour on the touchline. That’s not to say I don’t want to win and I don’t want to win with every fibre of my being, because I do, but I’ve always just had that inside me not to lose my discipline.

“Also, my players are looking at me and what are they going to think of me if I’m… I’m not going to be able to help them in that moment if I’m not in control of my emotions.”

