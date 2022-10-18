Alan Archibald says Partick Thistle fancy their chances against Aberdeen By Press Association October 18 2022, 5.28pm Partick Thistle assistant Alan Archibald (Jeff Holmes/PA) [[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up Alan Archibald insists Partick Thistle are heading to Aberdeen full of confidence as they bid to pull off a Premier Sports Cup upset. The Jags sit joint top of the cinch Championship following their 2-1 win away to Hamilton on Saturday. Assistant boss Archibald told Jagzone: “We’ve done well in the last rounds to get this chance to play against a Premiership team and we’re looking forward to going to Aberdeen. “We’re full of confidence after a good win on Saturday. It wasn't a great performance but it was a great three points to take into this game." Archibald is adamant Thistle believe they can pull off a victory and make it to the semi-finals. "Everybody sees the chance to get to Hampden, everybody loves going there," he said. "On our day, we're good enough to beat most teams so I don't see why we can't (get through). "We're full of confidence and we're going well in the league. I know it's a strong Aberdeen team off the back of a good result and they'll see the same chance as us to get to a semi-final." 