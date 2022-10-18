England Under-21s drawn against Germany at Euro 2023

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

England Under-21s will face defending champions Germany at Euro 2023.

Lee Carsley’s side, who were in Pot Two, were also drawn against the Czech Republic and Israel in Group C for next year’s tournament in Georgia and Romania.

England beat Germany 3-1 in a friendly in Sheffield last month thanks to goals from Folarin Balogun, Conor Gallagher and Cole Palmer.

Carsley said: “Getting to this point, we always knew there would be tough teams in all of the pots. It’s going to be tough. We know how difficult it has been with the qualifying campaign.

🇨🇿🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿🇩🇪🇮🇱 The group-stage draw for next summer's #U21EURO finals has been made! pic.twitter.com/07v1nIzBaJ — England (@England) October 18, 2022

“We had two difficult games against the Czech Republic (in qualifying). We played Germany in the last international window so we have done a lot of preparation on them, we need to make sure we have the same level against Israel.”

Germany beat the Young Lions on penalties in their Euro 2017 semi-final in Poland before going on to win the tournament. They have reached the last three finals, losing to Spain in 2019.

The Young Lions won Group G, finishing three points ahead of the Czech Republic, but lost their first competitive qualifier since 2011 with a 2-1 defeat to Slovenia in their final game in Huddersfield in June.

England, who will be based in Batumi in Georgia, have not won the Under-21 Euros since 1984 and have been knocked out of the group stage in the last two tournaments.

It is the first tournament – which starts in June – with the Young Lions for boss Carsley after he replaced Aidy Boothroyd last year.