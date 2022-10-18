Jota’s heartbreak and Higuain’s tears – Tuesday’s sporting social By Press Association October 18 2022, 7.13pm Diogo Jota and Gonzalo Higuain (Adam Davy/PA) [[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up Sports stars and clubs across the world continue to provide an insight into their lives on social media. Here, the PA news agency looks at some of the best examples from October 18. Football Diogo Jota heartbreak. After such a good night at Anfield mine ended in the worst way ! In the last minute one of my dreams collapsed 💔 I will be one more supporting from the outside, club and country, and fighting to be back as soon as possible 🙏 You'll Never Walk Alone pic.twitter.com/gKssZSnLZ1— Diogo Jota (@DiogoJota18) October 18, 2022 Gonzalo Higuain played his final match. What an incredible career 👏An emotional Gonzalo Higuain after playing his final game. 🇦🇷 pic.twitter.com/m99OiDKkun— Major League Soccer (@MLS) October 18, 2022 The day after the Ballon d’Or awards. Le Ballon D’Or Du Peuple pic.twitter.com/IxsDmR2451— Karim Benzema (@Benzema) October 18, 2022 Had a great evening with my family. Very honoured to end up 3rd! Big congratulations to @Benzema 💪🏼 pic.twitter.com/LFne3r2wLk— Kevin De Bruyne (@KevinDeBruyne) October 18, 2022 Well deserved. 👏🏾👏🏾👏🏾 Club of the year. https://t.co/NbDYI4Lpr2— Fernandinho (@fernandinho) October 18, 2022 God’s Plan … 💫 pic.twitter.com/4vXg9Hutfo— Bukayo Saka (@BukayoSaka87) October 18, 2022 Very honored to win this trophy! I would like to share this moment with all of you and to thank you for your unconditional support and love! #HalaMadridCongratulations @karimbenzema 🔥🔥 pic.twitter.com/0VR49eiVGB— Thibaut Courtois (@thibautcourtois) October 17, 2022 Luis Suarez was also celebrating. Campeones del Clausura! 🏆Un paso más cerca, ahora vamos por el Uruguayo 👊🏼 pic.twitter.com/TmTKueupQh— Luis Suárez (@LuisSuarez9) October 18, 2022 Cricket KP felt for those affected by Wasps’ plight. The news about @WaspsRugby is heartbreaking. So many peoples lives affected by this. I really hope that something can be done to make sure all employed by the club are OK! 🙏🏽— Kevin Pietersen🦏 (@KP24) October 18, 2022 MMA Conor McGregor a ‘God to Gorillas’. God shines on us all , thank you God. I am a God to Gorillas. pic.twitter.com/j6oAqnuQ8Z— Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) October 18, 2022 Formula One A new helmet design for Lando Norris ahead of this weekend’s US Grand Prix. "This is my [helmet] design… one of the only things in F1 and racing that the driver gets to pretty much have complete control of, and each driver shows their personality and colours." 🎨🗣 @LandoNorris in @GQSports pic.twitter.com/0EWOWVFVIC— McLaren (@McLarenF1) October 18, 2022 Esteban Ocon scrubbed up well to deliver the Ballon d’Or on Monday night. A special night ✨🏆 pic.twitter.com/O9JFqNSE1n— Esteban Ocon (@OconEsteban) October 18, 2022 Special delivery! ⚽️#ballonDor @OconEsteban pic.twitter.com/nnWmV5z2fj— Formula 1 (@F1) October 18, 2022 F1 looked back to Jenson Button’s title victory. #OnThisDay 13 years ago…@JensonButton belted out a Queen classic! 🎤#BrazilGP #F1 pic.twitter.com/QZNTzgXlnC— Formula 1 (@F1) October 18, 2022 Athletics Training while taking in the sunset. Incredible sunset run.. on the River Nile!😍Taking my first steps towards the 2023 season & what a place to do it!🇪🇬Surreal experience – running on a treadmill, crusining along the River Nile as the sun sets across Egypt. Not sure many people can say they've done that before! pic.twitter.com/yCOrGEMY5k— Eilish McColgan (@EilishMccolgan) October 17, 2022 Boxing Jake Paul counted down. 11 days to #PaulSilva— Jake Paul (@jakepaul) October 18, 2022 Already a subscriber? Sign in [[title]] [[text]] Close More from Sport Rugby Football Union to give Wasps ‘best chance of long-term survival’ Jonas Eidevall expecting ‘reality check’ as Arsenal prepare for Lyon clash How can we fix this? Jamie George upset by ‘darkest week in English club… England Under-21s drawn against Germany at Euro 2023 What’s funny about that? Jimmy White fumes after referee laughs at own error Alan Archibald says Partick Thistle fancy their chances against Aberdeen Leon King determined to grasp his Rangers opportunity with both hands Man Utd Supporters’ Trust withdraws threat of legal action after ticket issues Christian Eriksen could return against Tottenham but Anthony Martial still out Jim Goodwin convinced Aberdeen should be reaching Hampden ‘year on year’ Most Read 1 Medics rush to help victim of horror Perthshire smash on A90 central reservation 2 Fife family speechless after 100 bikers pay respects to terminally-ill dad 3 Sex offender Katie Dolatowski placed on curfew for failing to tell police of move… 4 Fife parents pay tribute after baby daughter’s sudden death 5 Residents unite as appeal lodged against refusal of St Andrews clifftop homes plan 6 Motorists vent fury over Tayside road charges plan 9 7 Boo the sniffer dog helps bust seven shops selling fake cigarettes in Dundee 8 Three boys, 12, reported to prosecutors over ‘serious assault’ near Dundee school 9 Ex-Dundee star Charlie Adam reveals new coaching role 10 Drunk joyrider banned from road after crashing work van into Crieff garden More from The Courier Tuesday court round-up — Protest arrest and stabbing charge MARTEL MAXWELL: Our tooth fairy isn't the most organised but she means well Arbroath eye chance to close Championship basement gap as star man set to return… Robert Laurenson obituary: Dundee and Perth banker who played for St Johnstone North-east Tories throw support behind Liz Truss - with one MSP saying resignation calls… 146-house Scotia Homes Arbroath development sails through planning committee Fife gran who died suddenly changes three lives thanks to organ donation Which Rangers stars could Dundee face in Ibrox quarter-final? KEVIN PRINGLE: We need a general election - but do we also need an… St Johnstone seek more tickets for Friday night Hibs match at Easter Road after… Editor's Picks Fife parents pay tribute after baby daughter’s sudden death Sex offender Katie Dolatowski placed on curfew for failing to tell police of move back to Fife Man, 70, dies suddenly after collapsing at Dunfermline Bus Station Medics rush to help victim of horror Perthshire smash on A90 central reservation Warning public services in Perth and Kinross will stop or be cut amid £24m council budget gap KEVIN PRINGLE: We need a general election – but do we also need an MPs’ strike to make it happen? Three boys, 12, reported to prosecutors over ‘serious assault’ near Dundee school 146-house Scotia Homes Arbroath development sails through planning committee North-east Tories throw support behind Liz Truss – with one MSP saying resignation calls are ‘ridiculous’ Man charged after riot police attend ‘paedophile’ protest in Kirkcaldy Most Commented 1 Electric train bridge demolitions could cut off Broughty Ferry shops 2 Motorists vent fury over Tayside road charges plan 3 Traffic issues on M90 for second day with traffic chaos heading to Queensferry Crossing 4 Everything you need to know about beer festival Skotoberfest taking place in Dundee 5 Fife grandad opens up about life in 'bug-ridden and rat-infested' Iraq jail cell with 40 criminals 6 NHS Tayside treat most attack victims in Scotland as MSP brands region 'the assault capital' 7 Dundee golf course 'decimated' in worst theft and vandalism seen in decades 8 7 years of disruption ahead as Network Rail electrifies line through Perth, Dundee and Angus 9 Roads and schools fears over 150-house Arbroath development set for planning go ahead 10 JIM SPENCE: VAR is speeding towards Scottish football - and fans better buckle up for car crash decisions