Wayne Pivac to remind Wales squad about values after Cardiff players incident

By Press Association
October 18 2022, 10.04pm
Wayne Pivac will remind his Wales squad about their responsibilities (PA)
Wayne Pivac will remind his Wales squad about their responsibilities (PA)

Wales boss Wayne Pivac will remind his squad of the national team’s values after Cardiff took action against some of their players following an investigation into a disturbance at a local pub.

The incident occurred at The Grange in the city on October 1, and prompted allegations that staff had been threatened and eggs had been thrown at the venue.

The United Rugby Championship side insisted that “much of the social media speculation was incorrect,” but took action against an unnamed contingent of players who were “found to have behaved in an unacceptable manner”.

Wales’ 35-man Autumn Nations Series squad and management will assemble early next week ahead of November Tests against New Zealand, Argentina, Georgia and Australia.

Asked about that particular episode, Pivac said: “Behaviour standards are dealt with on day one.

“And I will do a presentation on Monday that will remind them of the values of the Welsh national team, values that we live by 24 hours a day, seven days a week.

“We had a (summer) tour away in South Africa, when we had a great time on and off the field.

“We worked hard in training and played reasonably well on the field, then enjoyed each other’s company.

“The sorts of things that you hear that have gone on from time to time, in this day and age are unacceptable, and no one condones it.

“We certainly wouldn’t in our environment. People wouldn’t last long.”

Wales, meanwhile, will have a new captain for the autumn Tests after current skipper Dan Biggar was ruled out due to a knee injury.

But Pivac has no doubt that the 32-year-old Northampton fly-half will remain an integral part of Wales’ set-up heading into next year’s World Cup and beyond.

Biggar will end a four-year stint at Saints next summer, and he is unlikely to be short of offers in Britain or abroad.

Pivac added: “He is a family man, and an option would be to come home, but it is nothing more than that in the discussions at the moment.

“It is one for his agent and clubs to talk about.

“He has got a lot to give. He is really, really enjoying playing outside of Wales, and he is entitled to do that because he’s got 60-plus caps. The world is his oyster.

Dan Biggar
Dan Biggar in action for his club Northampton (David Davies/PA)

“I just want him to be in a good environment where player well-being is at the forefront.

“Wherever he goes, Test rugby is at the forefront of his mind, and no doubt with Dan being Dan, that will be echoed with whoever his new employers may be.

“In other words, being available for Wales as often as he can. For me it’s about a good environment, well-coached, and that’s the priority.

“He is just exploring his options. At the end of the day, people have to make you an offer.

“You can’t just say, ‘I want to play here or there’. Those are discussions that will be going on behind the scenes.”

