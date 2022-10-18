West Brom have squad to climb the table – caretaker boss Richard Beale

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
West Brom have squad to climb the table – caretaker boss Richard Beale

By Press Association
October 18 2022, 11.25pm
Richard Beale backed his West Brom squad despite Tuesday’s defeat (David Davies/PA)
West Brom caretaker head coach Richard Beale insisted the club’s next manager inherits a strong squad to climb the Sky Bet Championship after Bristol City beat them 2-0 at The Hawthorns.

Goals from Joe Williams and Nahki Wells clinched City’s second win in eight outings, moving them six places up the table to 11th.

Wells made the first goal and scored the second – his seventh of the season.

Joe Williams flicked home from six yards after Bermuda-born striker Wells crossed deep from the right and Jay Dasilva volleyed the ball back into the danger area.

Wells turned finisher just before half-time. Antoine Semenyo turned smartly before cutting inside from the left and crossing for the striker to glance beyond goalkeeper Alex Palmer.

After the break, Albion had strong appeals for a penalty rejected and Brandon Thomas-Asante and substitute John Swift hit the woodwork.

Beale said: “Whoever comes in inherits a good squad. They might be down on confidence but there’s no shortage of youth and experience and I’m sure the new guy will galvanise the squad and get them up the league.

“I know from a week and a half of working with them that there’s enough character there to go again.

“It (losing) means something to them. They are all pulling in the same direction. It’s a good, honest group and they have worked hard in training.

“They have not been far off in a number of games this season but they have not been good enough because this club belongs in the Premier League, let alone the Championship and as a staff, we have to show that.”

Albion failed to produce an effort on target and Beale added: “It was disappointing. We didn’t quite reach the levels of Saturday (when they won 2-0 at Reading) and we were gutted we couldn’t do that in front of the deserving home fans.

“The intensity of our pressing was not as good and we didn’t win the ball as well.”

It was Bristol City’s first clean sheet on their travels for 10 games going back to last April, after they went into the game with the most away goals conceded in the division.

City manager Nigel Pearson praised the organisation and resilience of his side.

“We showed tonight that we can defend set-plays,” he said.

“There was commitment, organisation and calm – not just a determination but an ability to deal with pressure. We need that more often.

“I thought Max (O’Leary, goalkeeper) was really positive and made some positive decisions and everyone else defending set-plays were really resilient.

“Nahki’s goal was a predator’s goal. It may have gone in anyway but his touch made it impossible to save.”

