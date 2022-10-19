He’s shown his qualities – Brendan Rodgers talks up Wout Faes

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
He’s shown his qualities – Brendan Rodgers talks up Wout Faes

By Press Association
October 19 2022, 9.04am
Wout Faes has impressed for Leicester (Tim Goode/PA)
Wout Faes has impressed for Leicester (Tim Goode/PA)

Brendan Rodgers has praised Wout Faes as a bright spark in a difficult start to the season for Leicester.

The Belgian defender joined the Foxes from Reims at the beginning of September and has started the last four Premier League games.

With Jonny Evans again set to sit out Thursday’s clash against Leeds as he continues to battle a calf problem, Faes’ leadership qualities will be all the more important.

Rodgers told a press conference: “He’s settling in really well. He’s shown his qualities. He’s aggressive in the air, he defends forward, he’s got a good passing range.

“Those leadership qualities are important. You don’t need to know the club for 10 years to be a leader. He has a quiet assurance about him. He plays with experience, even though he’s only 24. He brings authority on the training ground and takes that onto the field.”

Faes has helped Leicester keep two clean sheets in their last three matches, but it is going forward where Rodgers now wants to see more quality as his side look to climb out of the bottom three.

“It’s that extra bit of quality in the final third, picking the right pass, that we need,” he said.

“We are at the highest level where just flashing it over towards the goal isn’t enough. We need to get the quality to pick players out and get numbers in the box.”

Even three points on Thursday would not be enough to lift Leicester out of the relegation zone, but they will hope to take advantage of Leeds’ current difficulties.

After an excellent start to the season, Jesse Marsch’s side have picked up just two points from their last six matches.

Rodgers said: “There is a lot to like about them, the players they’ve brought in and their profile.

“They play with intensity and pressure and they can make it really difficult for you. They haven’t won in a number of games, but they can be dangerous.”

James Maddison sits out the clash through suspension.

